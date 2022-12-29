Back

Prosperity Burger, Lychee McFizz & Strawberry Pie now at McDonald's S'pore

Waistline gonna prosper too.

Fasiha Nazren | December 29, 2022, 07:19 PM

Events

Chinese New Year is coming and some of McDonald's popular seasonal items are back again.

These items are available at McDonald's from today (Dec. 29) for a limited time:

Prosperity Burger

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

There's the Prosperity Chicken Burger and Prosperity Beef Burger.

They come either as a Single (from S$6.30) or Double (from S$8.30).

Prosperity Twister Fries

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Twister Fries cost from S$4.70 as an ala carte, or an additional S$0.90 to upgrade an Extra Value Meal to get the fries.

Strawberry Pie

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The Strawberry Pie (from S$1.70) has strawberry bits in a pastry pie.

Lychee McFizz

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

And then there's the Lychee McFizz (from S$3.85).

Yum.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

Woman, labelled 'KLIA Karen', fined RM100 after hurling vulgarities at KL airport airline staff

Why so angry?

December 29, 2022, 06:18 PM

Old Chang Kee S'pore bazaar at Woodlands selling meals & frozen faves till Jan. 20, 2023

Yum.

December 29, 2022, 05:47 PM

Boon Hui Lu, the NTU accountancy graduate who chose to chase her musical dreams in Taiwan

She even found love while making music.

December 29, 2022, 05:15 PM

S'pore man's 60-80kg storage heater falls off due to rusty bracket, hangs on by strong piping

"Give the plumber a medal," said one comment.

December 29, 2022, 05:10 PM

At least 5 dead & more than 30 injured in expressway fire in South Korean city near Seoul

Among the wounded, 3 are reported to be in critical condition.

December 29, 2022, 04:13 PM

India makes negative Covid-19 test mandatory for travellers from S'pore after all

Some news outlets reported that travellers from Singapore required a negative Covid-19 test result to enter India. 

December 29, 2022, 04:10 PM

Diner ordered fish soup & 2 bowls of rice, Chinatown hawker refused service, both scalded in tussle, police called in

The diner paid up and left.

December 29, 2022, 04:00 PM

Russian couple climb world's second tallest building in M'sia, now wanted by KL police

The daredevils claim they escaped imprisonment.

December 29, 2022, 03:44 PM

S'porean man, 26, managed to visit all 195 countries in the world 5 years after he decided to do so

Making his dream a reality.

December 29, 2022, 03:05 PM

Shiba Inu that inspired Doge meme diagnosed with liver disease & leukaemia at 17 years old

Ganbatte, Kabosu.

December 29, 2022, 02:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.