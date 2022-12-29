Prosperity Burger, Lychee McFizz & Strawberry Pie now at McDonald's S'pore

Chinese New Year is coming and some of McDonald's popular seasonal items are back again.

These items are available at McDonald's from today (Dec. 29) for a limited time:

Prosperity Burger

There's the Prosperity Chicken Burger and Prosperity Beef Burger.

They come either as a Single (from S$6.30) or Double (from S$8.30).

Prosperity Twister Fries

Twister Fries cost from S$4.70 as an ala carte, or an additional S$0.90 to upgrade an Extra Value Meal to get the fries.

Strawberry Pie

The Strawberry Pie (from S$1.70) has strawberry bits in a pastry pie.

Lychee McFizz

And then there's the Lychee McFizz (from S$3.85).

Yum.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.