Man, 65, charged for allegedly setting another man, 37, on fire at Marsiling Crescent

A 65-year-old man was charged on Dec. 30 with attempted murder, where he allegedly set another man on fire.

Set 37-year-old man on fire at Marsiling Crescent

Tay Kheng Hock was arrested on Dec. 28 for his suspected involvement in the attempted murder of 37-year-old Tan Khim Hee along Marsiling Crescent.

He appeared in court on Dec. 30 via video link from the central police division at Police Cantonment Complex.

Tay was wearing spectacles and a red polo t-shirt with a blue surgical mask.

He was represented by John Koh Pin Han from Populus Law and his charge was read to him in English.

Five of Tay's family members were present in court.

Tay was charged with the attempted murder of Tan on Dec. 30.

The court heard that Tay poured accelerant onto Tan in front of #01-11 at Blk 210 Marsiling Crescent, where he subsequently set Tan alight with a lighter.

According to OpenGovSg, a provision shop with the name Heng Hock Minimart is situated at that location.

Mothership understands that the two men are not related.

Remanded for one week

The police prosecution requested for Tay to be remanded for one week.

He will be brought back to the scene for investigation and for exhibits to be collected.

Koh had no objections to his client being remanded and Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun agreed to the prosecutor's request.

Tay is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6, 2023.

Background

The Singapore Police Force stated in their Dec. 29 press release that they received a call for assistance along Marsiling Crescent at about 10:12pm on Dec. 28.

Upon arrival, officers found Tan with burn wounds.

Tan was conveyed conscious to the hospital while Tay was arrested at the scene in connection to the incident.

Those found guilty of attempted murder may be jailed for life and caned, jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.

However, Tay cannot be caned as he is over the age of 50.

Police investigations are ongoing.

