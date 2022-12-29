Man, 65, arrested for attempted murder of 37-year-old man at Marsiling Crescent

A 65-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in the attempted murder of another man at Marsiling Crescent.

In a press release on Thursday (Dec. 29), the police said that they received a call for assistance along Marsiling Crescent on Dec. 28 at about 10:12pm.

Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old man with burn wounds. He was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The 65-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection to the incident.

Will be charged in court on Dec. 30

He will be charged in court on Friday (Dec. 30) with attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code 1871.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for life and caned, jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

