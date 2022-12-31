Police close access to some areas in Marina Bay because there're too many people

Like every New Year's Eve in Singapore, large crowds have gathered in the Marina Bay area to catch the countdown and, more importantly, the fireworks.

A number of areas were closed

At around 10:25pm on Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022), the police closed access to Fullerton Waterfront (including Merlion Park), Jubilee Bridge, and Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza due to large crowds.

Due to large crowds at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023, the Police have closed access to the following areas.



Members of the public are advised to avoid them:



1. Fullerton Waterfront (including Merlion Park)

2. Jubilee Bridge

3. Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza — Singapore Police Force (@SingaporePolice) December 31, 2022

At 11pm, police updated that it has closed access to more areas, which include Marina Bay Sands Waterfront, Esplanade Waterfront, Mist Walk, and The Promontory.

The public is advised to check [email protected] map for the latest crowd situation.

Too many people

Pictures and videos posted online showed too many people standing around or sitting on the ground at Marina Bay, waiting to herald the new year.

Other areas nearby were similarly congested.

Top images via Abu Bakkar & Tan San on Facebook.