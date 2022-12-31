Back

Police close access to some areas in Marina Bay because there're too many people

Ushering the new year with a sea of people.

Syahindah Ishak | December 31, 2022, 11:36 PM

Events

Like every New Year's Eve in Singapore, large crowds have gathered in the Marina Bay area to catch the countdown and, more importantly, the fireworks.

A number of areas were closed

At around 10:25pm on Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022), the police closed access to Fullerton Waterfront (including Merlion Park), Jubilee Bridge, and Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza due to large crowds.

At 11pm, police updated that it has closed access to more areas, which include Marina Bay Sands Waterfront, Esplanade Waterfront, Mist Walk, and The Promontory.

The public is advised to check [email protected] map for the latest crowd situation.

Too many people

Pictures and videos posted online showed too many people standing around or sitting on the ground at Marina Bay, waiting to herald the new year.

Gif adapted from Abu Bakkar's video on Facebook.

Gif adapted from Frederick Ung's video on Facebook.

Other areas nearby were similarly congested.

Image via Sean Lee on Facebook.

Image via Tan San on Facebook.

Image via Tan San on Facebook.

Top images via Abu Bakkar & Tan San on Facebook.

