Mandai Wildlife Group releases limited edition Monopoly set to raise wildlife awareness

The most wonderful time of the year is here, where friends and families get together and relax after a year of hustling.

If you and your loved ones are wildlife lovers, you may want to get your hands on this limited edition Monopoly board game playset from Mandai Wildlife Group.

Mandai Wildlife Group's Monopoly board game set

The how-to-play is similar to the typical Monopoly board game but instead of Chance and Community Chest cards, you will have Act for Wildlife and Care for Wildlife cards.

The tokens are also different from the usual ones -- they include an orangutan, pangolin, turtle, cockatoo, walkie talkie and gumboot.

These tokens represent threatened species under the care of the Mandai Wildlife Group as well as the equipment and tools used in the parks.

This adapted version aims to raise awareness of wildlife and to encourage more people to act to protect nature.

It is selling at S$69 nett, and it comes with a smaller travel set.

The Group also released its very own Top Trumps card game, selling at S$12 nett.

This game features 30 different animals, and you can learn fun facts, their diet and conservation status.

Both the Monopoly board game and Top Trumps card game can be purchased at the Singapore Zoo, River Wonders and Night Safari retail shop.

Mandai Wildlife Group added that a portion of the revenue from selling these products goes to supporting the conservation projects that the Group funds in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

