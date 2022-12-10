Back

Man in S'pore allegedly throws biscuit pack at woman's face after she rejects his invitation for drinks

The police are looking into the matter.

Lean Jinghui | December 10, 2022, 04:58 PM

Events

A man in Singapore allegedly threw a Yan Yan biscuit snack at a group of women after they declined his invitation for drinks, hitting one woman in the face.

In a post on Dec. 10, Facebook user Cheryl Kim shared about the incident which happened outside Cuppage Plaza on Dec. 8.

What happened

Kim shared that she and a group of three other women had been enjoying their night at Cuppage Plaza, when they were approached by a man from the bar next to theirs.

The man apparently invited them to drink sake with him and his friends, but Kim's group declined.

Kim recounted that the man, dressed in a "black tee with white wordings", then walked off, and the women had gone on with their night.

However, some 30 minutes later, Kim shared that she was hit on the side of her face by a "hard object".

"It felt somewhat like a filled plastic bottle. [...] It was a hard throw," she said.

Kim then realised that the object was actually a Yan Yan biscuit snack.

She elaborated further in the post:

"Turns out this guy bought a Yan Yan biscuit from 7-11, which he threw at us while shouting 'WOOOO' thinking it was funny."

While Kim felt pain on her cheek, she shares that luckily, the Yan Yan biscuit did not hit her in the eye, or it "could have been worse".

Group confronts the man, calls police

One of Kim's friends then confronted the man about his actions.

Kim said: "It can be easily assumed that he attacked us due to being rejected earlier, and cannot seem to take it like a man".

In a video shared by Kim, the man's friend can later be heard trying to mediate the situation, and conceding that Kim and her friends "did nothing wrong".

Kim wrote that while the friend tried to plead with them not to call the police, the man continued to stand behind the friend "smirking [at] and taunting" the girls.

According to Kim, he did not utter a single word, and also did not apologise to the group.

As the police arrived at the scene, the man then apparently "ran away", leaving his friend with the group of girls and the police.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance along Koek Road, at about 12:16am on Dec. 9.

The police added that no injuries were reported, and that they are looking into the matter.

