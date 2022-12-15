Man gets 1 month jail for throwing 25kg bicycle from 14th floor after argument with wife at Choa Chu Kang

Enraged in the midst of a heated argument with his wife over wedding matters, a man threw a 25kg bicycle from the 14th floor of a housing block in Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

Mohammad Noor Iszuan Noordin, 26, was sentenced to a month's jail on Thursday, Dec. 15 for one count of committing a rash act endangering the personal safety of others.

At around 7:15pm on Jan. 23, 2021, Noor and his wife argued about the attire for their upcoming wedding reception.

After the quarrel, he left his house in a fit of anger and saw a yellow bicycle parked outside.

Enraged, he took the bicycle and threw it over the parapet without a second thought.

There were no passers-by at that time, and later a member of the public called the police to report that someone had thrown a bicycle down.

However, during police investigations, Noor initially lied and said he was not involved in the incident.

CNA reported that the prosecutor asked for six week's jail, stating that the bike was thrown from a very high floor and could have potentially caused much damage.

The prosecution also noted that Nor had been diagnosed with borderline intellectual functioning, which results in a person's IQ being below average, but not low enough to be considered an intellectual disability.

Defence lawyer Anand Nalachandran asked for two weeks' jail instead.

He said his client's action was "an emotional reaction" and that he has shown regret for his actions.

He noted that Noor did not intend to cause harm to others by throwing the bike down, and only did so out of anger and frustration.

For a rash act endangering the personal safety of others, Noor could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force