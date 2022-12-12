Back

S'porean man, 63, charged for causing fire in Tampines flat by dropping lit cigarette on bedroom floor

He intends to plead guilty.

Syahindah Ishak | December 12, 2022, 05:05 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 63-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court on Monday (Dec. 12) for causing a fire in a Tampines HDB unit by dropping a lit cigarette on a bedroom floor that had kerosene on it.

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, Loh Fu Wah was charged with negligently causing a fire on the 10th floor of Block 941 Tampines Avenue 5 at about 10:29pm on Jan. 28, 2022.

The fire had caused damaged to the unit and the common corridor along the entrance of the unit.

Firefighters from two fire stations were dispatched

In a Facebook post earlier this year, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the raging fire had "totally engulfed" a two-storey unit on the 10th floor when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters from Tampines Fire Station and Changi Fire Station were dispatched to the location, and they had to conduct forcible entry to gain access into the unit.

While carrying out firefighting operations within the unit, firefighters also conducted forcible entry into a bedroom on the first storey, where a man was found lying unconscious on the floor.

He was immediately rescued from the burning unit and subsequently assessed by an SCDF ambulance crew, before being conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

The fire, which involved contents of the entire unit, was eventually extinguished with two water jets, SCDF said.

About 180 people from the neighbouring units were evacuated.

He intends to plead guilty

CNA reported that Loh intends to plead guilty.

He will return to court on Jan. 17, 2023.

If found guilty of negligently causing a fire, Loh can be jailed for up to 18 months, fined, or both.

Top images via SCDF/Facebook.

SIA will not accept requests to travel with emotional support dogs onboard flights from Apr. 1, 2023

Travellers with assistance dogs are not affected.

December 12, 2022, 04:30 PM

We rate Christmas decorations by 12 Orchard Rd malls & some are really A for effort

So romantic.

December 12, 2022, 12:18 PM

Arctic Monkeys S'pore concert sold out within 1 hour, scalpers reselling for up to S$2,000

Insane.

December 12, 2022, 12:14 PM

S'porean hawker-chef, 30, on why he doesn't accept donations for charitable cause

GDLL: The chef shared with us the reality of giving back and why he strongly believes in helping Singapore youths.

December 11, 2022, 10:35 PM

2022 World Cup semi-finals confirmed, France take on Morocco, while Argentina face Croatia

Exciting times.

December 11, 2022, 08:45 PM

Flowers left in front of Civil Defence Heritage Gallery statue as tribute to fallen 19-year-old NSF firefighter

Over 50 of the deceased's friends and colleagues turned up for his wake.

December 11, 2022, 08:05 PM

Is Ice Magic, the winter-themed Bayfront attraction, worth the visit & wait?

We've also got tips to make the most out of your experience should you decide to visit.

December 11, 2022, 07:20 PM

376 people in S'pore, aged 13 to 71, investigated for scams of over S$9.2 million

The suspects are believed to be involved in over 1,300 cases of scams.

December 11, 2022, 05:23 PM

M'sian Domino's Pizza customer discovers greasy cutter in his order

Not a freebie that you want with your food.

December 11, 2022, 03:30 PM

PM Lee to officiate new RSN submarine launches in Germany before attending Asean-EU summit in Belgium

The submarines are called "Illustrious" and "Impeccable".

December 11, 2022, 02:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.