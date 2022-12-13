Elderly lady falls down stairs at Serangoon Central, man helps her using his first-aid knowledge

A man in Singapore went to the aid of an elderly woman after she fell down a flight of stairs on Dec. 11.

He later recounted the experience of what he did to help.

The incident happened at Block 266 Serangoon Central Drive, on Sunday evening.

Elderly woman was bleeding profusely

According to the Facebook post by Aaron Tan, the elderly woman, who appeared to be in her 70s, had reportedly missed the step while going down a flight of stairs in Serangoon Central, and ended up hitting her head.

Seeing that she was bleeding profusely, Tan stepped forward to assist the woman, as he explained that he had some prior first-aid knowledge acquired from St John Association.

To check that she was not losing too much blood, Tan asked the elderly woman if her legs and hands were feeling numb.

After the elderly woman shared that she felt afraid at the sight of the blood loss, Tan wrote that he had also worked to reassure her and calm her down, as he called the ambulance and waited for it to arrive.

According to Tan, many passers-by had only looked on during the incident, but did not offer to help, or simply walked away.

To this, Tan opined that he hoped that more individuals would lend a helping hand in the future, because "every minute, every second" counts when an accident happens.

In his post, Tan also added that he later found out while speaking to the elderly woman that she was a visitor in Singapore, and was here to see her son when she accidentally fell down the steps.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that at about 7:20pm on Dec. 11, SCDF received a call for assistance at Block 266 Serangoon Central Drive.

One person was subsequently conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital, added SCDF.

