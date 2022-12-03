Man, 33, arrested for splashing blue paint & leaving O$P$ note at unit along Chai Chee Road

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a loanshark harassment case.

Police investigation

The police were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment along Chai Chee Road on Nov. 30 at about 9:50pm.

The door of a residential unit was splashed with blue paint and a debtor’s note was left on the floor.

The police said officers from Bedok Police Division and Woodlands Police Division identified the man through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras.

They arrested him on Dec. 2.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused is allegedly involved in at least five other cases of loanshark harassment.

Offence

The man will be charged in court on Dec. 3.

First-time offenders of loanshark harassment may face a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, with mandatory imprisonment of up to five years, and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

"The police have zero tolerance against loanshark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," the police said.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the police at "999" or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

