Back

Man, 33, arrested for splashing blue paint & leaving O$P$ note at unit along Chai Chee Road

The man will be charged in court today.

Alfie Kwa | December 03, 2022, 10:50 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a loanshark harassment case.

Police investigation

The police were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment along Chai Chee Road on Nov. 30 at about 9:50pm.

The door of a residential unit was splashed with blue paint and a debtor’s note was left on the floor.

The police said officers from Bedok Police Division and Woodlands Police Division identified the man through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras.

They arrested him on Dec. 2.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused is allegedly involved in at least five other cases of loanshark harassment.

Offence

The man will be charged in court on Dec. 3.

First-time offenders of loanshark harassment may face a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, with mandatory imprisonment of up to five years, and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

"The police have zero tolerance against loanshark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," the police said.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

The public can call the police at "999" or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

All images from SPF. 

‘They treat me like family’: Migrant workers share their experiences of working in S'pore

These are the ties that bind.

December 03, 2022, 09:56 AM

Man uses hand to stop MRT train from moving off in 'life hacks' TikTok, gets reported to police

More of a public nuisance than life hack.

December 03, 2022, 03:38 AM

South Korea beats Portugal 2-1 with last-minute goal, qualifies for World Cup knockout stage

What a World Cup so far.

December 03, 2022, 01:24 AM

Anwar announces new cabinet, names Zahid Hamidi as DPM, himself as finance minister

The named ministers will be sworn in by the Agong on Dec. 3.

December 02, 2022, 09:16 PM

'Do not make a slanderous narrative': M'sia PM Anwar Ibrahim denies buying S$1,700 LV shoes

Anwar was accused of swapping out his flip flops for designer loafers.

December 02, 2022, 07:10 PM

Kumoya cafe, which hosts themed pop-ups at Orchard Central, closing down on Jan. 1, 2023

Goodbye... for now.

December 02, 2022, 06:36 PM

S'pore basketball player suspended 2 years for punching referee during match in Johor

His team was also fined RM10,000 (S$3,082).

December 02, 2022, 06:18 PM

Around 15 containers fell into the sea at Keppel Terminal, port operator cites strong winds

No injuries were reported.

December 02, 2022, 06:01 PM

Indonesia expected to ban premarital sex & cohabitation in overhaul of criminal code

Critics have labelled the proposed laws as infringing on freedom of expression and privacy.

December 02, 2022, 05:48 PM

Carousell lays off 10% of workforce amid slowing growth, CEO cites 'critical mistakes' he made

110 jobs will be cut.

December 02, 2022, 05:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.