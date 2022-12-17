Back

Man, 27, dies in traffic accident on Woodlands Road, 61-year-old driver taken to hospital

The accident happened along Woodlands Road towards Kranji Road at 4.30pm on Dec. 16.

Hannah Martens | December 17, 2022, 06:41 PM

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead after a traffic accident involving a car and a van happened along Woodlands Road towards Kranji Road on Dec. 16.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were both alerted to the accident at around 4.30pm.

SCDF said the two drivers were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The male car driver was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, SPF said. He subsequently passed away.

The female van driver, 61, was conscious when transported to the hospital.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the crash occurred near the Kranji Expressway, and the roads were wet from the rain.

A Zaobao reader saw a silver car that was severely damaged, with the front end dented and the bonnet coming loose. The reader noted that the airbags were deployed as well.

The front end of the van was badly damaged too, the reader added.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Top photo is from a Lianhe Zaobao reader.

