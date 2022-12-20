Maltipoo puppy out for night walk smells smoke & alerts owners, SCDF puts out fire

One little doggo became an unlikely hero when his keen nose picked up the scent of smoke in the early morning of Dec. 20, and alerted his owners before things got worse.

Alfred, a one-year-old Maltipoo, was out for a walk with his owners at around 12:50 am on Tuesday morning, his owner Emma Wåhlberg shared with Mothership.

Wåhlberg recalls smelling smoke and noticing that Alfred was barking in the direction of The Three Peacocks Live Seafood Market on the second floor of Marina One.

She and her husband went closer, and saw through the glass that part of the restaurant was on fire.

They called for the fire department, and firefighters were able to put the fire out.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they were alerted to a fire at 21 Marina Way, the address of Marina One.

SCDF said the fire involved contents of a kitchen in a unit on the second floor, and the fire was extinguished with an extinguisher.

There were no reported injuries, said SCDF, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Having put out the fire, firefighters were then able to take some photos with the hero of the day:

Here's Alfred at the scene:

Good job, Alfred!

All article images courtesy of Emma Wåhlberg