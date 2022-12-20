Back

Maltipoo puppy out for night walk smells smoke & alerts owners, SCDF puts out fire

Alfred saves the day :')

Nigel Chua | December 20, 2022, 12:48 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

One little doggo became an unlikely hero when his keen nose picked up the scent of smoke in the early morning of Dec. 20, and alerted his owners before things got worse.

Alfred, a one-year-old Maltipoo, was out for a walk with his owners at around 12:50 am on Tuesday morning, his owner Emma Wåhlberg shared with Mothership.

Wåhlberg recalls smelling smoke and noticing that Alfred was barking in the direction of The Three Peacocks Live Seafood Market on the second floor of Marina One.

She and her husband went closer, and saw through the glass that part of the restaurant was on fire.

They called for the fire department, and firefighters were able to put the fire out.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they were alerted to a fire at 21 Marina Way, the address of Marina One.

SCDF said the fire involved contents of a kitchen in a unit on the second floor, and the fire was extinguished with an extinguisher.

There were no reported injuries, said SCDF, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Having put out the fire, firefighters were then able to take some photos with the hero of the day:

Here's Alfred at the scene:

Good job, Alfred!

All article images courtesy of Emma Wåhlberg

Lionel Messi's World Cup win post surpasses egg to become most-liked on Instagram

He's won it all now.

December 20, 2022, 06:26 PM

Jay Chou's concert organiser apologises to fans for 'complimentary' lightsticks that did not meet expectations

'Fans can still keep these lightsticks by replacing its batteries,' the organiser added.

December 20, 2022, 06:17 PM

'The Witcher' spin-off series 'Blood Origin' comes to Netflix S'pore on Dec. 25, 2022

It is a prequel to the main series.

December 20, 2022, 06:02 PM

Free art installations, mini musical, local films & more at the Project Lionheart exhibition from Dec. 20, 2022

Learn more about individuals who embodied the Singapore Spirit during the pandemic.

December 20, 2022, 05:50 PM

Boon Lay cat Panther's makeshift memorial flooded by flowers & soft toys as S'poreans honour him

Rest in peace, Panther.

December 20, 2022, 05:38 PM

Why was Lionel Messi given a traditional Arabic robe along with the World Cup trophy?

It got everyone talking about Bisht.

December 20, 2022, 05:33 PM

5 recommended gifts to give your fitspo S’porean friends this Christmas, from massages to earbuds

Practical things they can actually use

December 20, 2022, 04:55 PM

Pasar malams at Bukit Panjang & Bishan have Ramly burger, Thai milk tea, durians & more

Yummy.

December 20, 2022, 04:42 PM

Argentina declares Dec. 20 a public holiday for whole country to celebrate World Cup win

World Cup is everything to them.

December 20, 2022, 04:27 PM

Man insists on walking on expressway as if his grandfather's name is Pan-Island Expressway

You are not allowed to walk along the expressway in Singapore.

December 20, 2022, 03:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.