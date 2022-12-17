M'sian woman found dead in pool of blood with 1-year-old daughter crying beside her

Malaysian police have confirmed that the woman found dead in a pool of blood in Kampung Titingan, Sabah, was robbed and murdered.

The incident happened on Dec. 15.

Malaysian media Harian Metro reported that the victim, 33-year-old Bungaraya, was a loving and responsible mother who was well liked by her neighbours.

What happened

A video of a girl crying next to a woman lying in a pool of blood went viral online.

It was later reported by Malaysian Chinese-language media China Press that the girl is the victim's one-year-old daughter.

A separate video of a man, believed to be the victim's husband, hugging the body was also shared online, reported Harian Metro.

According to China Press, Tawau district police chief Jasmin Hussin stated that preliminary investigations have shown that the victim died from a wound to her neck.

At least one of her belongings has gone missing.

The police believe that she was killed after being robbed.

The victim's sister, Rafidah Benjamin, 28, told Harian Metro that Bungaraya was given a pair of gold earrings by her husband before the incident occurred.

