Back

At least 30 top medical graduates leave for S'pore every year: Former dean of Universiti Malaya

Brain drain.

Yen Zhi Yi | December 23, 2022, 11:54 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

At least 30 of the “best and brightest” medical graduates from Universiti Malaya (UM) leave Malaysia for Singapore as a result of unresolved healthcare worker issues at home, said Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, the former dean of the UM medical faculty, Malaysiakini reported.

Disheartening affairs

In a Twitter post dated Dec. 22, Kamarulzaman said that every year, the medical faculty of the university loses its top graduates to Singapore, despite having spent almost RM1 million (S$305,000) on training for each student.

She was responding to an article by Codeblue, Kuala Lumpur-based public policy research centre, on the need to improve conditions of emergency departments (ED) in hospitals for both patients and staff alike.

She cited the lack of posting opportunities and clear training pathways as reasons for the brain drain.

She also commented that Malaysian medical officers are apparently being sent to the UK  as well to help plug the manpower shortage of their healthcare system, the National Health Service (NHS).

Kamarulzaman, also an internationally-renowned infectious diseases expert, was referring to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in November 2021 between the governments of Malaysia and the UK, where Malaysian healthcare workers are able to undergo training in the UK and work for the NHS.

Others have echoed similar views, such as Lim Wei Jiet, the co-founder of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Parti Muda), who said that he has peers from the UM medical faculty who left the country for Singapore and Australia.

A gynaecological oncologist who teaches at the UM medical centre also tweeted that she was “disheartened” at the brain drain, questioning if anything can be done to mitigate the situation.

Why the brain drain?

Many junior doctors hired on contract with Malaysia’s Ministry of Health had previously staged protests in July 2021 due to the lack of career opportunities, job security and progression prospects.

Following the protest, the ministry announced that it was funding up to 3,000 spots for further study programmes, allowing contractor doctors and dentists to further their studies and become specialists, according to Malaysiakini.

According to a report by Says, the contract position model for doctors was introduced in 2016 to address the influx of medical graduates as well as the authorities’ inability to provide opportunities for medical officers.

These doctors would be given a four-year housemanship contract with public hospitals, but were only offered an extension of contracts later, rather than being converted to full-time staff.

As a result, the majority of contract doctors do not receive the same benefits and salary as their full-time counterparts. To make matters worse, the contracts make it challenging for them to continue their training to become specialists. These specialisation programmes can take up to four years.

Need for resilient healthcare system

In her Twitter thread, Kamarulzaman also highlighted that junior doctors should not be blamed for leaving Malaysia to seek better opportunities elsewhere because the local healthcare system was “failing them”.

She reiterated that it was challenging to expect a “resilient and world-class health system” when the issue of brain drain remained unresolved, for both doctors and nurses alike.

According to the CNA, some 30,000 doctors are expected to still be in their contracts by 2025. Malaysia’s health ministry estimated that around RM3.4 billion (S$1.04 billion) would be spent to create 11,296 more permanent positions starting from 2022 until 2025.

Related articles

Top images via UM & Getty/Alex Liew

Fifa investigating how Salt Bae made it onto pitch after World Cup final

Not even a footballer or Argentinian.

December 23, 2022, 11:24 AM

Chinese doctor collapsed from exhaustion amid China's Covid surge

No time for rest.

December 23, 2022, 11:12 AM

Holidays, savings, & bubble tea? How young S’poreans are spending their government cash payouts

Some young Singaporeans are more prudent than others.

December 23, 2022, 10:58 AM

2 S'poreans, both 23, cycle 3,200km from S'pore to Hanoi, raise funds for dog shelter

They named their adventure "Tour de Franks".

December 23, 2022, 10:45 AM

Woman, 31, accused of murdering father, 67, in Sengkang remanded for 3 more weeks

She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13, 2023.

December 23, 2022, 10:07 AM

HDB investigating 'vacant' BTO listings, may compulsorily acquire them & sell to new owners

Errant property agents and agencies may also be penalised.

December 22, 2022, 08:42 PM

M'sia cancels New Year's Eve celebration as over 72,000 displaced by floods in Kelantan & Terengganu

This is the second year in a row that Malaysia has cancelled New Year's celebrations due to floods.

December 22, 2022, 07:27 PM

Japan’s Ghibli Park to start selling tickets via official English website on Jan. 10, 2023

Good news for Ghibli fans.

December 22, 2022, 06:51 PM

Residents in Yio Chu Kang private housing estate spend S$50,000 to put up Christmas deco to match Orchard light-up

Take that, Orchard.

December 22, 2022, 06:43 PM

Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park very crowded during year-end holiday season

Is water wet?

December 22, 2022, 06:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.