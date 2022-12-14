M'sian transport minister says 'third world' upkeep puts 'first class' transport system at risk

Newly appointed Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke warned that Malaysia risked remaining a "third world country" despite having "first class infrastructure".

First class infrastructure, but not when it comes to maintenance

Loke's comments about the state of Malaysian transport infrastructure came while visiting the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre. He had previously taken his first inspection ride on the Kelana Jaya LRT line on Dec. 5.

Loke said that Malaysia had first class infrastructure, but "when it comes to maintenance", they are "still a third world country", according to Free Malaysia Today.

This echoed a statement made by former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Badawi in 2001 when he said, as quoted by MalaysiaKini, "Unless Malaysians change their mentality to become more aware of the need to serve people better and improve the upkeep of buildings, we will forever be a Third World country with First World infrastructure."

Loke's statement implies that 20 years after Badawi made these remarks, the issue remains a concern for Malaysian governments.

Loke said that Malaysia had "the best public transport facilities", but needed to improve upkeep to ensure that it would not become obsolete within 20 years.

He also warned commuters to expect disruptions until the third quarter of 2023, also saying that only 38 of 56 LRT trains on the Kelana Jaya line were in use with the remaining 18 under service.

This was the reason why train frequency had reduced slightly, as it now takes 60 per cent more time for each train to come, which means one train comes every five minutes, up from the previous three minutes.

Agreement

Loke's comments have brought out a wave of agreement by both the public and Malaysian transport consultants. Consultants that Free Malaysia Today interviewed were more forceful in their criticism of maintenance standards, with one saying that those responsible should be sacked.

His comments and inspections appear to have an immediate impact, with some Malaysian social media users crediting his arrival for the completion of long delayed but simple repairs.

you’re telling me this can be done in one day??? when @PointMHD has literally made years span of tweet to show things are not done??? all it took was anthony loke omg https://t.co/HxttVi7WPI — aiza 🏴 (@nothallucional) December 9, 2022

This escalator outside the Dang Wangi LRT station has been spoilt for a few years.



See how fast things move when you have a fantastic minister! Anthony Loke Siew Fook pic.twitter.com/xLIE7iwYFJ — CIKY🔺NIE (@lady_bugg11) December 10, 2022

Loke's first few weeks have been occupied by various transport-related complaints and issues.

A minister in Anwar Ibrahim's unity government, Loke has taken up the cause of increasing the prominence of East Malaysian issues in the government.

One of the causes that Loke is now championing is increasing the number of domestic flights between East and West Malaysia in time for the end of year holidays.

But it seems that the public have confidence in him to solve problems that might otherwise gone unnoticed, with Hype MY highlighting social media users asking Loke to address the low quality of road tax stickers.

The good news is that Loke appears to have the backing of the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd workers' union, the union of the national train company, who had requested that Loke be reappointed transport minister, after Anwar had himself been appointed PM.

