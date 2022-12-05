Back

LiHO S'pore now selling 1-litre milk tea in reusable bag for S$5.90

Mandy How | December 05, 2022, 06:24 PM

Good news (or bad news, if you work at the Health Promotion Board): LiHO is now offering their drinks in a one-litre bag.

Launched on Dec. 1, the new series is called LiHO Value Bag and comes in two versions: golden milk tea and fruity tea.

1. LiHO Value Golden Milk Tea  (S$5.90 in store, S$6.80 via delivery)

Photo via LiHO

Classic milk tea with golden pearls, crushed ice.

2. LiHO Value Fruity Tea (S$6.60 in store, S$7.60 via delivery)

Photo via LiHO

A fruity concoction of plum, lychee, pomelo pulps and grapefruit slices with tea, and crushed ice.

Both drinks are stored in a transparent, reusable bag.

The bubble tea chain suggests using it as make-up bag, a stationery case, or even to carry mandarin oranges during Chinese New Year. Preferably after you've finished your drink.

If you so agree that the limited edition bag is "fashionable", you can try getting on LiHO's social media by modelling with it—just tag @lihosg on Instagram or @lihotea on TikTok on your posts.

Should you need inspiration:

Photo via LiHO

Photo via LiHO

Photo via LiHO

Photo via LiHO

Photo via LiHO

Photo via LiHO

Photo via LiHO

Top photo via LiHO

