Last train & SMRT bus timings to be extended for 2022 Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve

In anticipation of the hordes of commuters who will be travelling home late after the year-end festivities, SMRT will be extending the timings of its train and some bus services on the eve of Christmas and New Year.

On Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, some SMRT train services will be departing as late as 2:15am. Here's the detailed breakdown of the extended timings.

There will be no extension for the Bukit Panjang LRT service and Changi Airport service.

Along with the extension of train timings on the two days, 13 SMRT bus services will also be operating in the wee hours.

Top photo from LTA