Last bus & train for 2022 Christmas Eve & New Year's Eve in S'pore extended

Worried about missing the last ride on public transport home after Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve?

Fear not, because SBS Transit and SMRT have extended their train and bus services on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Train services

SMRT train services on the North-South Line, East-West Line, Circle Line, Thomson-East Coast Line, and some bus services will be extended for commuters on the eves of Christmas and New Year, on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, 2022.

The only services excluded are the Bukit Panjang LRT service and Changi Airport service.

Train services operated by SBS Transit, namely the North East and Downtown Lines, as well as on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT systems, will be extended by about one-and-a-half hours on Dec. 24 and about two-and-a-half hours on Dec. 31.

Bus services

The bus timings for the following 13 bus services operated by SMRT will be extended according to the table below.

Likewise, SBS Transit will be extending their bus timings.

Below is a list of bus timings that will be extended on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24:

Below is a list of bus timings that will be extended on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31:

Top photo via Kit Suman on Unsplash