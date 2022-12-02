Kumoya cafe, which hosts themed pop-ups at Orchard Central, closing down on Jan. 1, 2023

Kumoya cafe will cease operations on Jan. 1, 2023.

It started out in 2016 at Jalan Klapa (Bugis) before moving to bigger premises in Orchard Central.

Lease ending

Its menu was originally Japanese-French-inspired, but the cafe later pivoted to hosting themed pop-ups.

The cafe has seen more than 20 themes since its inception, including Little Twin Stars, My Little Pony, Cinnamoroll, and Miffy.

For each theme, its interiors will be decked out with the respective characters, along with a menu of mains like curry rice, burgers, and pastas, as well as sides, desserts, and drinks—each painstakingly decorated.

The reason for its closure is the ending of its lease, Kumoya said.

However, it added that the closure is not a "goodbye," but rather, a break from the themed cafe business.

The team will be back for the "occasional pop-up" should the opportunity arise.

Its latest theme, BT21 and Line Friends, started on Oct. 21, and was previously announced to be running for a "limited time":

