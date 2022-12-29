Back

Woman, labelled 'KLIA Karen', fined RM100 after hurling vulgarities at KL airport airline staff

Why so angry?

Nixon Tan | December 29, 2022, 06:18 PM

Events

A woman was fined RM100 (S$30.47) for causing a scene at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), The Star reported.

A video of the incident was uploaded on Dec. 27 by TikTok user Yully Lee (@missssssyl).

However, the 16-second clip has since been removed from the platform.

@missssssylWhat would u do if people like this attack you for no reason?♬ original sound - missssssyl

Norwegian woman making a scene at Kuala Lumpur airport

The video showed the woman, believed to be a traveller, verbally attacking Lee’s co-worker.

The caption accompanying the video read: “What would u do if people like this attack you for no reason?”

The woman was seen in the video slamming her hand and Norwegian passport onto the counter.

She then threatened to call the embassy on the staff's “motherf****** ass”.

Photo from TikTok/@missssssly

The woman then mocked the staff by crossing her arms and making kissy faces.

Photo from TikTok/@missssssly

The video ended with the woman saying “f*** you” and demanding for the staff member’s name.

Photo from TikTok/@missssssly

Fined

The TikTok user refused to provide more information about the incident and claimed she had no intention of blowing it up online, according to The Star.

But KLIA district police chief Imran Abd Rahman said the traveller was slapped with a RM100 (S$30.47) fine and charged with behaving inappropriately.

The police chief said the woman made a scene after she went into the airplane and then claimed that she had left some of her stuff and demanded to go out, but she was not allowed to do so.

He added: “She was arrested and we charged her for behaving indecently and she was fined RM100.”

Reactions

Reactions to the video panned the woman's antics, with many commenters calling her “Karen”.

The term "Karen" is a slang to label a self-entitled person.

Photo from TikTok/@missssssly

Photo from TikTok/@missssssly

Photo from r/Malaysia

Photo from r/Malaysia

Top photo via TikTok/@missssssly

