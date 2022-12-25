Back

Car catches fire at Kaki Bukit workshop, 20 evacuated & 1 taken to SGH

Lots of smoke.

Gawain Pek | December 25, 2022, 03:42 PM

Events

A fire broke out at an automobile workshop located at 2 Kaki Bukit Avenue on the afternoon of Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

20 evacuated, 1 conveyed to SGH

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Mothership.sg they were alerted to the fire on Dec. 24 at about 1:20pm.

The fire involved the contents of a car in a workshop on the first floor.

The fire was extinguished by SCDF personnel using two waters jets.

A total of 20 people were evacuated from the affected premise by the police and SCDF.

One person was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

"Patients who sustained smoke inhalation or serious burn injuries but are in stable condition, will be conveyed to Singapore General Hospital's specialised Burn Centre instead of the nearest hospital", SCDF added.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Smoke billowed from garage

A video of the fire was posted to Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Dec. 25.

In the video, smoke could be seen billowing out of a garage where a car was parked with its front hood open.

The car was engulfed in a raging fire.

Thick black smoke could be seen spreading to nearby units.

The sprinkler system appeared to have been activated.

Video via Singapore Incidents/Facebook.

The fire alarm was heard ringing in the background.

The person behind the camera could be heard discussing the incident in Mandarin.

The person mentioned that the firefighters were arriving, and no one was injured.

Although he first suggested that no one was injured, he was corrected by another bystander who mentioned that someone had been burned.

The person behind the camera went on to comment that "two persons were burned on the arms".

He also remarked several times in the video that the car was a "Mercedes".

Later on, one bystander could be seen attempting to extinguish the flame with a hose, but appeared unsuccessful.

Another man at the scene could be heard expressing concerns that the car might explode.

Video via Singapore Incidents/Facebook.

Top image via Singapore Incidents/Facebook

