Man, 84, with dementia goes missing, last seen leaving Upper Changi Road North nursing home

Have you recently seen an elderly man in a light blue polo shirt and charcoal grey pants?

His family members and the police are appealing for more information regarding the whereabouts of 84-year-old Joseph Taha.

Man, 84, is missing and has dementia

Taha has dementia and has gone missing.

His family members and the Singapore Police Force are appealing to the public for information and to help locate him.

His grandson, Gerard Kristan Nadaison, put up a Facebook post on Dec. 23.

Headed in the direction of the Japanese School at Changi

Gerard also reached out to Mothership, saying that Taha was last seen leaving the premises of Peacehaven, a nursing home located at 9 Upper Changi Road North, at around 3pm on Dec. 23.

Based on CCTV footage, Taha was headed in the direction of the Japanese School, which is located at 11 Upper Changi Rd N.

Taha left the nursing home without his bus card, or wallet.

Gerard is unsure if his grandfather is wearing his Peacehaven lanyard, which has his details and the nursing home's address. He urged those with information to call his relatives, with their numbers in his post.

Anyone with information is also urged to contact the police:

"Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential."

Top image from Gerard Kristan Nadaison/Facebook and courtesy of Singapore Police Force