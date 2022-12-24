Back

Man, 84, with dementia goes missing, last seen leaving Upper Changi Road North nursing home

His family members and the police are seeking information from the public.

Fiona Tan | December 24, 2022, 02:51 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Have you recently seen an elderly man in a light blue polo shirt and charcoal grey pants?

His family members and the police are appealing for more information regarding the whereabouts of 84-year-old Joseph Taha.

Man, 84, is missing and has dementia

Taha has dementia and has gone missing.

His family members and the Singapore Police Force are appealing to the public for information and to help locate him.

His grandson, Gerard Kristan Nadaison, put up a Facebook post on Dec. 23.

Headed in the direction of the Japanese School at Changi

Gerard also reached out to Mothership, saying that Taha was last seen leaving the premises of Peacehaven, a nursing home located at 9 Upper Changi Road North, at around 3pm on Dec. 23.

Based on CCTV footage, Taha was headed in the direction of the Japanese School, which is located at 11 Upper Changi Rd N.

Taha left the nursing home without his bus card, or wallet.

Gerard is unsure if his grandfather is wearing his Peacehaven lanyard, which has his details and the nursing home's address. He urged those with information to call his relatives, with their numbers in his post.

Anyone with information is also urged to contact the police:

"Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential."

Top image from Gerard Kristan Nadaison/Facebook and courtesy of Singapore Police Force

Over-estimating alcohol tolerance level, drinking & driving is like 'playing with fire': Faishal Ibrahim

Drink, don't drive. Drive, don't drink. It's that simple.

December 24, 2022, 02:40 PM

Jackson Wang climbs up terrace like Spider-Man to see fans during S'pore concert, security follows like Spider-Verse

Fans loved it.

December 24, 2022, 02:09 PM

80-minute firework musical show 'Star Island' returning to The Float at Marina Bay on Dec. 31, 2022

Featuring DJ Hello Kitty.

December 24, 2022, 01:36 PM

Acres swoops in to the rescue after Good Samaritan spots stranded fledgling owl at Pasir Ris Park

The fledgling was reunited with its parents.

December 24, 2022, 12:31 PM

MUIS will disburse additional S$3.7 million in year-end zakat to over 6,600 low-income households

Additional support for zakat beneficiaries.

December 24, 2022, 12:04 PM

27-year-old man arrested, allegedly snatched handphones from 2 women in Corporation Drive, Jurong

The offence carries an imprisonment of not less than one year and not more than seven years, and caning.

December 24, 2022, 11:33 AM

Police appeal for whereabouts of 59-year-old, last seen in vicinity of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Looking for Mr Tan Kim Seng.

December 24, 2022, 11:16 AM

S'porean woman drinks over 4L of own breast milk during Japan trip so it wouldn't go to waste

Lim drank her breast milk as "unexpected circumstances" prevented her from freezing it all, and she did not want to throw it away.

December 24, 2022, 10:52 AM

Car accident survivor finds love with someone who makes her feel like a ‘normal person' despite her disability

Finding her confidence in relationships again.

December 24, 2022, 10:13 AM

North Korea denies accusations that it's supplying weapons to Russia

North Korea in turn accused the U.S. of "bringing bloodshed and destruction" by supplying Ukraine weapons.

December 24, 2022, 09:01 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.