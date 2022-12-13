Indonesian President Jokowi's son marries former beauty queen in grand Javanese-style wedding

The son of Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, 27-year-old Kaeseng Pangarep, tied the knot with former beauty queen 26-year-old Erina Sofia Gudono.

The Jakarta Post reported that the couple were wed in a large Javanese-style ceremony held in Surakarta, Central Java and neighbouring Yogyakarta over the weekend of Dec. 9 to 11.

High key wedding

The pair held a Muslim wedding ceremony at Pendopo Agung Royal Ambarrukmo in Yogyakarta, which is a cultural heritage site and part of the historical site of Kedaton Ambarruko.

Erina was a finalist of the Miss Puteria Indonesia national beauty pageant in 2022, and according to CNN Indonesia, works for multinational investment bank JP Morgan.

Kaeseng, who graduated from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) in October 2019, is a businessman who runs a number of F&B companies.

The wedding procession began on Dec. 9, as seen from a tweet by Jokowi, who also shared photos of the ceremony.

Only 150 invitations were sent out for the wedding ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The reception on Sunday, Dec. 11, was held on a much larger scale, with approximately 6,000 invitations sent out to various parties to partake the festivities, according to the Jakarta Post.

Stacked guest list and heavy security

Invited guests included ministers of Indonesia's Cabinet, previous presidents, as well as several foreign dignitaries.

The son of the President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khaled, attended the reception in his father's stead.

Indonesian media Kompas reported that the wedding ceremony was attended by the sixth President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, accompanied by his son and wife.

Another former president, Megawati Soekarnoputri, also attended the wedding ceremony.

The security at the grand wedding ceremony was also heavy, with more than 2,000 security personnel deployed to ensure smooth operation of the festivities and to guard the reception, according to a previous report by the Jakarta Post.

Jokowi also posted a video on Twitter and apologised for the disruptions caused by the large-scale wedding celebrations.

Kaeseng allegedly "ghosted" previous girlfriend

This is not the first time that Kaesang's relationships have gotten widespread media coverage.

In 2021, Kaesang's breakup with his then-girlfriend, Singaporean Felicia Chew, received much public scrutiny.

The pair met while studying in SUSS and was one of the most high-profile interfaith couples in Indonesia, where relationships between Muslims and non-Muslims are still not widely common.

According to a 2021 report by CNN Indonesia, Felicia claimed that Kaesang had asked for her hand in marriage, before allegedly

"ghosting" her and becoming uncontactable.

CNN Indonesia viewed a video where Kaesang seemingly answers a question about the relationship and said he ended it in mid-January, and thereafter received "insults" for it.

