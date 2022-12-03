Jetstar to operate at Changi Airport T4 from Mar. 22, 2023

Jetstar Asia and Jetstar Airways will begin to operate from Changi Airport's Terminal 4 from Mar. 22, 2023, a statement released by the Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Dec. 1.

"The relocation to T4 will enable Changi Airport to optimise the use of its aircraft gates to meet the growing demand for air travel, while creating headroom for Jetstar to grow at the global hub," the statement added.

Previously in July, the airline had voiced its objection to the relocation several hours after CAG announced the reopening of Terminal 4 and the relocation of 16 airlines.

The first Jetstar Asia flight to arrive at T4 will be 3K766 from Manila at 00:40 on Mar. 22, 2023, with flight 3K761 to Manila taking off from T4 at 06:15 on the same day.

The first Jetstar Airways flight to operate out of T4 will be JQ8, departing Singapore to Melbourne at 10:10pm on Mar. 22, 2023. The return flight, JQ7, will arrive in Singapore the following day at 8:10pm.

Jetstar Asia will initially operate more than 200 weekly services in and out of T4, to and from key destinations in Southeast Asia including Bali, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur.

Jetstar Airways will continue to fly between Singapore and Melbourne up to six times a week, carrying more than 200,000 passengers each year between the two cities.

Jetstar Airways is an Australian low-cost airline of the Qantas Group.

Opened in 2017, T4 is Changi Airport’s newest terminal with 21 contact gates, of which 17 are built for narrow-body aircraft.

T4 was reopened on Sep. 13, 2022, after more than a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Since its reopening, T4 has handled more than one million passenger movements with the 14 airlines that have moved their operations to the terminal, including AirAsia Group, Cathay Pacific and Korean Air.

Jetstar had previously cited cost and connectivity issues as their reasons for their refusal to move. The airline is currently operating out of T1, which is connected to T2 and T3 via skytrain.

However, CAG has also included in their statement that free shuttle bus services will be provided for passengers and visitors to ensure an easy connection between T4 and the other terminals.

Top image via Unsplash