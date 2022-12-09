Not sure when will Jesus return, Arsenal boss Arteta says: Reuters

Injured footballer Gabriel Jesus does not have a foreseeable return date to Premier League side Arsenal, after sustaining an injury during Brazil's 1-0 defeat by Cameroon in their final group match at the World Cup.

The lack of clarity is as far as the club's manager Mikel Arteta can tell, Reuters reported.

The 25-year-old forward underwent surgery on his right knee.

Reports said he could be sidelined for up to three months, prematurely ending his league season.

Arteta said he has no timescale for Jesus' recovery.

🚨 Gabriel Jesus in major injury scare at the World Cup, fans are worried pic.twitter.com/romrRa1NQc — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 3, 2022

Arsenal will look at their options ahead of next month's transfer window, the manager added.

Jesus has scored five goals in 20 matches for league leaders Arsenal in all competitions this season following his move from Manchester City.

Whether the Brazilian's absence will affect Arsenal's plans in the January transfer window, Arteta said the striker missing in action would be keenly felt as he gives the team "so much".

"What we can do after that when we know a little bit about the timescale and when we can have him back, we will look at the options and try to make the right decision," added Arteta.

"Obviously, we know that he needed some intervention in the knee, and we'll have to take it day by day, week by week, and see where that takes us."

Arsenal have a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table after 14 games.

The Gunners will return to league action on Dec. 26 and play West Ham United at home.

Top photos via Brazil Football Confederation Facebook & Fifa World Cup