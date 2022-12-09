Back

Not sure when will Jesus return, Arsenal boss Arteta says: Reuters

When will Jesus return?

Belmont Lay | December 09, 2022, 02:50 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Injured footballer Gabriel Jesus does not have a foreseeable return date to Premier League side Arsenal, after sustaining an injury during Brazil's 1-0 defeat by Cameroon in their final group match at the World Cup.

The lack of clarity is as far as the club's manager Mikel Arteta can tell, Reuters reported.

The 25-year-old forward underwent surgery on his right knee.

Reports said he could be sidelined for up to three months, prematurely ending his league season.

Arteta said he has no timescale for Jesus' recovery.

Arsenal will look at their options ahead of next month's transfer window, the manager added.

Jesus has scored five goals in 20 matches for league leaders Arsenal in all competitions this season following his move from Manchester City.

Whether the Brazilian's absence will affect Arsenal's plans in the January transfer window, Arteta said the striker missing in action would be keenly felt as he gives the team "so much".

"What we can do after that when we know a little bit about the timescale and when we can have him back, we will look at the options and try to make the right decision," added Arteta.

"Obviously, we know that he needed some intervention in the knee, and we'll have to take it day by day, week by week, and see where that takes us."

Arsenal have a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table after 14 games.

The Gunners will return to league action on Dec. 26 and play West Ham United at home.

Top photos via Brazil Football Confederation Facebook & Fifa World Cup

Free alcohol sampling at Ubi warehouse X’mas sale, over 50 bottles of wine, whisky, gin & more available

A good reason to actually not drive to the drive-thru sale.

December 09, 2022, 02:25 PM

China proposes smoking ban after chain-smoking elderly marathoner goes viral

Some say he is setting a bad example.

December 09, 2022, 01:53 PM

Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta in first ever state visit to Singapore

Singapore's servicemen served in Timor-Leste from 1999 until 2012, as part of International Force East Timor.

December 09, 2022, 01:26 PM

Taiwan to ban TikTok from govt devices over security concerns

The ban applies to Douyin too.

December 09, 2022, 01:06 PM

Commuters to be screened at Chinatown MRT station on Dec. 9, expect delays

It will be from 10am to 4pm.

December 09, 2022, 01:05 PM

S'pore GrabFood customer says deliverywoman hurled racial slurs at him for not responding to texts & calls about address

A shocking encounter.

December 09, 2022, 12:39 PM

Are you a DBS or POSB user? Here are 4 ways to multiply your savings & fight inflation

Saving as you earn sounds difficult, but it isn’t.

December 09, 2022, 11:56 AM

World Cup 2022 live screenings & Christmas market at CHIJMES & Capitol S'pore till Dec. 26

It’s football fever.

December 09, 2022, 10:51 AM

Man, 50, accused of murdering missing woman, 27, at Beach Road remanded for psychiatric observation

Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam is scheduled to appear in court next on Dec. 30.

December 09, 2022, 10:44 AM

Sumptuous steamboat meal for S$12.50 per pax, all 18 items from 1 shop & no cooking required

Value for money.

December 09, 2022, 10:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.