Back

Japan beats Spain 2-1 to qualify for World Cup last 16 sending Germany crashing out

Great World Cup so far.

Belmont Lay | December 02, 2022, 10:10 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Japan beat Spain 2-1 in their final Group E match and not without controversy.

The result sends Germany crashing out of the World Cup as they will not be advancing to the next stage for a second consecutive tournament.

Germany beat Costa Rica 4-2 on Thursday afternoon but it was not enough, as Japan’s win at the same time meant Japan won Group E with its victories over Germany and Spain, while Spain advanced to the knockout rounds in second via goal difference.

The only way Germany could have qualified was if they replicated the massive 7-0 first game win Spain pulled off against Costa Rica earlier to have any tiebreaker edge.

Germany out

Germany won the 2014 World Cup in an exciting final against Argentina.

But the Germans finished last in their group in 2018 behind Sweden, Mexico and South Korea to become the third consecutive defending World Cup champion to fail to make it out of the group stage.

France broke that streak in this 2022 World Cup by winning Group D.

How match went

Spain took an early 1-0 11th-minute lead thanks to an Alvaro Morata goal.

Japan then scored two goals in the first seven minutes of the second half.

The goals came less than four minutes apart.

Ritsu Doan scored to tie the game in the 48th minute.

Ao Tanaka then scored a controversial goal to give Japan the lead.

The game-winner was initially ruled out as it appeared the ball had gone out of play.

But a video review determined that the ball stayed in bounds as the entire circumference of the ball has to cross the out of bounds line totally for it to be out of play.

Statistics showed that Japan averaged possession of just 18 per cent over the course of 90 minutes and they completed 175 passes to Spain’s 991.

The win means that Japan will take on Croatia in the Round of 16 after Croatia drew against Belgium.

Japan has made its second consecutive knockout round appearance.

They have made the Round of 16 in four of their last six World Cup appearances.

Top photos via Fifa

Woman, 31, accused of murdering father, 67, in Sengkang flat remanded for 3 more weeks

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.

December 02, 2022, 10:53 AM

SG Cares Giving Week returns with Uncle Ringo carnival at Marina Bay in December 2022

Have fun while doing good.

December 02, 2022, 10:15 AM

Man, 50, accused of murdering missing woman, 27, at Beach Road requests to see wife

He will be remanded for one week until Dec. 9.

December 02, 2022, 09:42 AM

Bus stop at Admiralty MRT station can't keep rain out during heavy downpour

Rain rain go away.

December 02, 2022, 02:19 AM

Jack Neo's daughter once told by teacher she'd do 'odd jobs for a living', wins entrepreneur award at 31

Very cool.

December 02, 2022, 12:52 AM

Gong Cha S'pore has mint chocolate milk tea, S$6.80, on permanent menu

Guess what: there's more than one bubble tea chain that sells mint chocolate milk tea.

December 01, 2022, 09:04 PM

More wet weather to be expected in the 1st half of December due to monsoon winds

It's not December if it doesn't rain.

December 01, 2022, 07:23 PM

China's foreign ministry spokesperson gives long silence after reporter asked about zero-Covid policy

The sound of the rustling papers was louder.

December 01, 2022, 07:13 PM

Boy, 10, suffers deep gash on head after falling from stairs on SBS Transit double-decker bus

SBS Transit conducted an investigation and could not establish any negligence on the part of the bus captain.

December 01, 2022, 06:51 PM

Death penalty for S'pore drug trafficker, 50, reduced to life imprisonment

The Court of Appeal was split 3-2 in their decision.

December 01, 2022, 06:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.