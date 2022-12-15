Back

15 months' jail for My Digital Lock ex-employee who cheated customers of over S$24,000

He was also sentenced for other offences involving physical altercations.

Nixon Tan | December 15, 2022, 03:25 PM

A former employee of My Digital Lock has been sentenced to 15 months' jail.

Travis Ow Jin Yuan, 23, was sentenced on Dec. 13 after being convicted of criminal breach of trust as an employee and other offences including rioting, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

He managed to dupe customers of a total of S$24,569, which he received in cash and bank transfers.

Keeping payments from customers for himself

Back in Mar. 2022, Ronn Teo, the founder of My Digital Lock, posted a video to Facebook.

In the video, he asked customers who purchased items from Ow to contact the company immediately, explaining that Ow had scammed them.

The company said Ow employs a few tactics to scam customers, one of which was to use "My Digital Lock Pte Ltd" as the name for the personal bank account linked to his mobile number.

This ensured that when customers PayNow him, they would see the company name and think it was a legitimate account.

Ow also told some customers that the company does not accept credit cards, so they would pay him in cash.

On Mar. 29, 2022, Teo lodged a Police report stating that his staff had misappropriated funds.

Ow's misappropriation of customers' money took place on 12 occasions between Jan. 1, 2022, and Feb. 9. 2022, according to court documents seen by Mothership.

At this point of time, he was on Court bail over his suspected involvement in other crimes.

When Ow realised he was wanted by the Police, he cut off his e-tag on Mar. 29 and disposed of it in a canal in Punggol. He was then uncontactable despite the Police making multiple attempts to reach him.

Ow was eventually arrested on Apr. 1, 2022 in an ambush by the police, and remanded.

In court on Ow was also sentenced for the offences of rioting and voluntarily causing hurt to others on separate occasions in August 2019 and August 2020.

The prosecution called for a sentence of at least five days' imprisonment for his involvement in the fight in August 2019, nine months' imprisonment for rioting in August 2020, and six months' imprisonment for misappropriating customers' money, for a total of 15 months' imprisonment.

Top photo via Facebook/My Digital Lock Pte Ltd

