Jackson Wang climbs up terrace like Spider-Man to see fans during S'pore concert, security follows like Spider-Verse

If you didn't hear, international superstar Jackson Wang is back in town.

This time, for his "Magic Man World Tour" concert that took place yesterday (Dec. 23).

The concert was a treat for all fans, even those seated further from the stage, as some rubbed shoulders with the singer after he climbed up onto the terrace.

Wang climbs to his fans

Wang likes to get up close and personal with his fans.

From fan meets to concerts, he's been seen speaking to them and interacting with them up close.

Inviting fans up to the stage at his concerts has also become somewhat of a tradition for Wang, seeing that he's done this at his concerts in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Bangkok, Thailand.

At his Dec. 18 concert in Kuala Lumpur, Wang walked through the crowd of concert-goers and climbed over the venue's seats to get closer to his fans seated behind.

And he did it again at his Singapore concert.

Up close and personal

At about 10 pm, during an encore, Wang started walking around to select a fan to join him on stage when he decided to move past the octagon area (which is right in front of the stage), towards the foot of the terrace on the upper floor.

He waved at the fans above before climbing up.

As he pulled himself up, the security guards behind him immediately shone their torch lights on the steps.

Security follows him

Not far behind, four security staff climbed after Wang and squeezed their way through the crowd on the terrace.

"Make some noise," Wang shouted when he reached the top.

He gestured to fans to make way as he attempted to move through the crowd.

But no more than a minute later, Wang made his way back down.

Thankfully everyone seemed to be fine after that little excursion.

Top images via Mothership.