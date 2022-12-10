Back

Jackie Chan reveals that 'Rush Hour 4' is in the works

Hannah Martens | December 10, 2022, 03:20 PM

Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan took to the stage at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 8 to speak about his upcoming projects and his film career.

In the midst of his speech, he announced that a sequel to the "Rush Hour" franchise, "Rush Hour 4", is in the works.

"We're talking about 'Rush Hour 4' right now," Chan told the audience, as reported by Variety.

To meet film director to discuss script

The 68-year-old star has an illustrious career, including classic films like "Police Story", "Twin Dragons" and "Supercop".

Chan starred in three "Rush Hour" films between 1998 and 2007 alongside American comedian and actor Chris Tucker.

The movies follow a Hong Kong detective, played by Chan, partnered with a loudmouthed Los Angeles Police Department officer, played by Tucker, to solve a series of international crimes.

Chan added that he was going to meet with the film's director after the festival to discuss the script, but did not identify said director, reported Deadline.

The first three instalments of "Rush Hour" were directed by American filmmaker Brett Ratner.

However, Ratner was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, and the producer of "Rush Hour" confirmed that Ratner was "not attached" to the new film, said IGN.

The success of "Rush Hour"

Chan initially thought "Rush Hour" would be a flop, reported Deadline, but after the first movie's release, he got a phone call from Ratner and Tucker detailing the success of the movie's opening weekend.

"They're crazy," Chan recalled, "We were US$70 million in the first weekend. For me, I don't know how to count... I just know it's certainly a success. And then they made part 2 and part 3."

The first "Rush Hour" grossed US$244 million worldwide.

Top photo from Discussing Film and Culture Crave Twitter

