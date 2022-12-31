Korean singer IU & actor Lee Jong Suk revealed to have been dating for 4 months

Korean idols, singer IU and actor Lee Jong Suk, are revealed to have been dating for the past four months.

Korean media Dispatch broke the news on Dec. 31 by announcing the pair as their 2023 New Year's Couple, an annual tradition where they reveal two celebrities who have been dating in secret.

Lee's agency, HighZium Studio, has also confirmed that the pair are dating, although IU's agency has yet to make any announcement.

Holidayed in Japan

The cute couple recently holidayed in Nagoya, Japan.

Koreaboo reported that the pair "were careful" about their relationship up till the trip — Lee left for Osaka, Japan, on Dec. 20 for a fan meeting, while IU travelled to Nagoya directly on Dec. 24 with her younger brother.

Lee had reportedly arranged the entire trip himself and travelled there without telling his manager.

Additionally, he had personally invited IU's brother to Nagoya.

Dispatch claimed that the pair were "recognisably a couple", as they donned matching sunglasses and bags, according to Allkpop.

The couple reportedly spent three days and two nights together at a luxurious resort in the prefecture before returning to Seoul separately.

Both families aware of relationship

It was also revealed by Dispatch that the unnamed person whom Lee said he "liked and respected very much" during his speech at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards was actually IU.

Other snippets of their relationship revealed in the announcement include IU singing the congratulatory song for Lee's brother at his wedding.

&

An insider who knows Lee further shared that the families of both parties are aware of their relationship, reported Allkpop.

29-year-old IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, made her claim to fame as a singer at the age of 15 and won hearts with her girl-next-door image.

She also ventured into acting, starring in shows such as "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" and "Hotel del Luna".

33-year-old Lee made his breakthrough in the coming-of-age drama "School 2013", and is known for his role in other shows such as "Doctor Stranger", "Pinocchio", and "Big Mouth".

Top photo from IU's and Lee Jong Suk's Instagram