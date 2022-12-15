Back

Teen survivor of Itaewon crowd crush found dead in suspected suicide

No suicide note and no signs of foul play.

Keyla Supharta | December 15, 2022, 07:29 PM

Events

A high school student who survived the Itaewon crowd crush on Oct. 29 was found dead in a suspected suicide.

According to a statement from the police, the male teenager's body was discovered at an accommodation in western Seoul at 11:40pm on Monday (Dec. 12).

The Korea Herald reported that the police were searching for the student after his mother reported him missing 30 minutes prior to the discovery.

A forensic examination at the scene revealed no suicide note and no signs of foul play.

Police identified the teenager as a survivor of the Itaewon crowd crush that killed 158 people on Oct. 29.

Survived the Itaewon crowd crush

Yonhap News Agency reported that the teenager went to Itaewon on the night of the accident and lost two friends in the tragedy.

His family said he had lost consciousness in the accident and only regained it after people sprinkled water on his face.

At one point, he was in critical condition from life-threatening injuries, including a ruptured leg muscle, Korean newspaper The Dong-a Ilbo reported. He eventually recovered after treatment in the hospital.

Receiving counselling

After the accident, the high school student received two weekly sessions of psychological treatment at a hospital, and regular counselling in his school.

His uncle told The Korea Times that "the counselor said he was getting better, and he indeed appeared to have begun to recover little by little".

The teenager's final assessment report for the psychological counselling was due to be released on Wednesday (Dec. 14), two days after his body was found.

"He is assumed to have taken his own life. No autopsy will be conducted according to the wishes of his family," a police official said.

Mourning altar set up for Itaewon crush victims

Bereaved families of the Itaewon crowd crush victims had set up a mourning altar near the site of the tragedy on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

According to the Yonhap News Agency, the families accused the government of failing to take steps to honour the victims, such as setting up a memorial.

The government had previously set up memorial altars across the country after the tragedy but without any portraits or nameplates of the victims.

The mourning altar set up included portraits and nameplates of 76 victims, with the consent of their families.

Helplines:

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Read more

Top Image via Getty Images

Over past 5 years, govt agencies received more than 4,000 pieces of feedback about chickens in HDB & private residential estates

In an eggshell.

December 15, 2022, 07:29 PM

S'pore docs see 10%-20% increase in patients calling in sick this World Cup season

'Boss, I'm not feeling well. Think it's the year-end flu bug.'

December 15, 2022, 07:16 PM

S'porean man, 33, convicted after failing to enlist & leaving S'pore for Batam twice without valid exit permit

Novriandy Rizaldy was arrested when he returned to Singapore to renew his passport in 2019.

December 15, 2022, 06:59 PM

Taiwan firms required to submit info on ingredient proportions & other production details to export to China

The requirements are apparently only applicable to Taiwanese companies.

December 15, 2022, 06:33 PM

Ex-nurse in S'pore who poisoned babies gets more jail time for abusing daughters with eyebrow razor

She committed the offences while on bail for her earlier crimes.

December 15, 2022, 06:01 PM

Don Don Donki opening 15th outlet in Jewel Changi Airport on Dec. 20, 2022 as 14 outlets still not enough

When I'm free I take myself to Don Don Donki...

December 15, 2022, 05:12 PM

S'pore dog groomer, 35, raises over S$28,000 for pet shelters by doing cute photoshoots for dogs

Warm fuzzy feelings.

December 15, 2022, 05:05 PM

Man gets 1 month jail for throwing 25kg bicycle from 14th floor after argument with wife at Choa Chu Kang

He was charged with one count of committing a rash act endangering the personal safety of others.  

December 15, 2022, 03:45 PM

15 months' jail for My Digital Lock ex-employee who cheated customers of over S$24,000

He was also sentenced for other offences involving physical altercations.

December 15, 2022, 03:25 PM

Visitors to UK can keep large electrical items & 2L liquids in cabin luggage by June 2024

Fuss-free travel.

December 15, 2022, 03:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.