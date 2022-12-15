Operator of illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East fined S$3,500

Event Business Management, the company that operated an illegal fair during Ramadan in Apr. 2022, was fined S$3,500 by the court.

According to a press release by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the illegal fair, called "Fiesta Ramadan 2022", commenced on Apr. 9, 2022 at [email protected] East.

Event Business Management Pte Ltd was fined $3,500 by the Court today for operating an illegal fair at 1 Pasir Ris Close [email protected] East. pic.twitter.com/fxo7bMZWVe — Singapore Food Agency (SFA) (@SGFoodAgency) December 14, 2022

Continued operating despite warning

On Apr. 11, 2022, SFA officers found that the company had been operating without a valid temporary fair permit.

During the inspection, eight food stalls were found operating.

SFA issued a warning to the company to stop the fair on the same day.

However, the company continued to operate the fair.

SFA subsequently suspended its operations the next day.

A permit from SFA is needed before operation begins

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, all operators of temporary fairs must get a permit from SFA for the duration of the fair.

"This allows SFA to ensure that fair operators have complied with measures to ensure food safety," the agency said.

Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the fair's commencement date.

Food and beverage stalls at temporary fairs are also required to be licensed by SFA, and have food handlers who have passed the mandatory Food Safety Course Level One.

SFA said that it will take enforcement action against temporary fair operators who do not adhere to regulations.

Operators convicted of not adhering to regulations can be fined up to S$10,000.

For a subsequent conviction, they can get fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

Top image via SFA/Twitter.