S$118,000 seized, 19 men, 1 women, aged 24-78, arrested in S'pore for suspected remote gambling

The police have arrested 19 men and one woman, aged between 24 and 78, for their suspected involvement in conducting unlawful remote betting operations.

Simultaneous raids were conducted on Dec. 6 at multiple locations island-wide, including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Punggol, Serangoon and Tampines, resulting in the arrests.

The operation involved police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, and Special Operations Command.

During the operation, cash amounting to more than S$118,000 and electronic devices, such as computers and mobile phones, and gambling-related documents were seized.

The police also froze 70 related bank accounts for investigations and to prevent dissipation of suspected criminal proceeds.

Three men, aged between 26 and 40, were charged in court on Dec. 7 with offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022 and the police will seek a court order to remand them for further investigations.

Under the Gambling Control Act 2022, any person who is found to be involved in conducting an unlawful betting operation as an operator shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$500,000 and shall also be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years.

Any person who is found to be involved in conducting an unlawful betting operation as an agent shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$200,000 and shall also be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years.

Any person who gambles with an unlawful gambling service provider shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$10,000, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or to both.

The police said they will continue to clamp down on criminal activities, such as those conducting unlawful remote betting operations.

Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities.

