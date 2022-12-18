Back

S'pore customer whacks IKEA basket against floor to show it's infested with insects after buying one

IKEA Singapore has since temporarily removed the product.

Andrew Koay | December 18, 2022, 06:03 PM

An individual in Singapore has taken to TikTok to share about an incident with IKEA that appeared to be bugging them.

The user — who goes by @wlr1002 — posted a video alleging that the furniture store was selling items infested with insects.

@wlr1002 @IKEA @Ikea_official ♬ Oh no, oh no, oh no, no no - Hip Hop

"A while ago I called IKEA about the six box[es] I bought for my nursery room," read a caption in the video, referring to the woven Knipsa basket.

"They said the insects are from my house."

"Unlikely that incident is related with the product"

In a separate video, @wlr1002 shared a screenshot of an email allegedly sent by IKEA.

"We would like to let you know that we have procedures to avoid plagues in all of warehouses and supply chain," the email read.

"Due to it, it is unlikely that this incident is related with the product itself (sic)."

An email from Ikea about the incident Image from wlr1004's TikTok account

Black insects crawling on the floor

The user's solution? To return to IKEA, find another Knipsa and show that it was also infested.

The video showed @wlr1004 in IKEA taking a Knipsa off a showroom shelf and whacking it on the ground.

Lifting the basket — which was priced at S$32.90 — revealed tiny black insects crawling on the floor.

IKEA removes product, launches investigation

However, Today reported that the furniture retailer had since changed its tune, reaching out to @wlr1004 and offering her a gift card for future purchases.

In addition, IKEA Singapore has temporarily removed the item from sale in Singapore and launched an internal investigation.

They have gotten in contact with the product developers in IKEA Sweden.

In the comments of @wlr1004's video, TikTok users opined that the infestation was due to the use of natural materials in the basket, which IKEA lists as seagrass.

Other users criticised IKEA's customer service and shared some of their own experiences with insect-infested products.

Mothership has reached out to IKEA Singapore for comment.

Top image IKEA US and wlr1004's TikTok account

