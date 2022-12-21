Back

IKEA S'pore recalls swivel chair due to risk of base leg breaking during use

Affected customers can return their chairs to any IKEA store for a full refund.

Syahindah Ishak | December 21, 2022, 03:00 PM

Events

IKEA Singapore is recalling its ODGER swivel chair in the colour anthracite due to fall and injury hazards.

The recall applies to chairs with date stamps before and including 2221 — the "22" stands for the year, and "21" stands for the week the product was produced.

The name and date stamp of the product can be found underneath the seat, moulded in the material of the chair.

Chair's base leg may break

In a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 21), IKEA urged all customers who own the affected ODGER swivel chair to stop using it immediately as there is a risk that the star base leg of the chair may break and pose injury hazards for the user.

IKEA's ODGER swivel chair in anthracite colour. Image via IKEA Singapore.

Affected customers can return the chair to any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

"Customer safety is always the starting point for IKEA," the furniture retailer said in its press release.

It added:

"IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold.

Despite of this [sic] it has come to our attention that the star base leg of the ODGER swivel chair in the anthracite colour with date stamps before and including 2221 may break."

However, IKEA stated that no incidents involving the chair were reported in Singapore.

Top images from Wikimedia Commons & IKEA Singapore.

