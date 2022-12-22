Back

IKEA S'pore to launch adorable CNY Rabbit buns & Prosperity Cat macarons on Jan. 3, 2023

兔 (tu) good to be true.

Ashley Tan | December 22, 2022, 01:47 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

We've had shark buns and turtle buns.

This time, to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, IKEA Singapore will have some very cute Rabbit buns.

These buns are filled with red bean filling and cost S$2.80 each.

Photo from IKEA Singapore

From Jan. 3 to 23, IKEA's Swedish Restaurant will have new menu items, such as:

  • Half lobster and organic spaghetti with chilli crab sauce, S$15

  • 5pcs pork dumpling, S$3

  • Plant-based golden fillet and fries, S$7

Photo from IKEA Singapore

During the CNY period, the Swedish Food Market will also be selling some festive goods.

IKEA Family members get to enjoy special prices on these selected items, as detailed below:

  • Bak kwa (500g), S$23.80 (U.P. S$25.80)

  • Mandarin oranges (24 pcs), S$13.80 (U.P. S$14.80)

  • Prosperity Cat Macarons, S$4.80 (U.P. S$5.80)

Photo from IKEA Singapore

New CNY collection and lion dances

In conjunction with the launch of its new food menu, IKEA will be launching a limited CNY collection, FÖSSTA, which includes rabbit designs and plum blossom prints on a variety of furniture and household items.

One adorable item in the collection is the bunny-shaped FÖSSTA cushion (S$23.90).

Photo from IKEA Singapore

The new FÖSSTA limited collection launches in stores from the end of December 2022.

Additionally, from Jan. 28 to 29, shoppers can enjoy lion dance performances across all IKEA stores.

Top photo from IKEA and Deon Lim / Google Maps 

SFA recalling a batch of Prego Carbonara Mushroom pasta sauce after spoilage detected

Do not consume.

December 22, 2022, 12:47 PM

S'pore couple throws pizza party for lonely people to celebrate Christmas & CNY together

They understand that lonely people get lonelier during festive season.

December 22, 2022, 12:39 PM

China denies building on reefs it doesn't occupy in South China Sea, says it's 'fake news'

Construction.

December 22, 2022, 12:28 PM

Genting landslide: Man found hugging dog under mud a semi-retired 67-year-old owner of 3 dogs

One dog was still missing.

December 22, 2022, 04:15 AM

Fellow community cat stands vigil at Panther's Boon Lay memorial

Solemn.

December 22, 2022, 03:51 AM

BTO pricing debate between Sim Ann & Leong Mun Wai to move beyond Facebook & into Parliament

Parliament incoming.

December 21, 2022, 11:54 PM

South Korean convenience store chain emart24 opening 1st S'pore outlet in Jurong on Dec. 23, 2022

The second outlet, located in NEX, will open a day later.

December 21, 2022, 11:41 PM

Man breaks into vacant junior colleges to steal wires & electrical cables, repairs cost S$1.24 million

He committed 11 instances of house-breaking theft, over a period of around 6 months from Oct. 2019 to April 2020.

December 21, 2022, 10:21 PM

I served highballs to my colleagues & won approval from those who don’t drink much

Here’s a toast to getting through 2022!

December 21, 2022, 06:30 PM

MOH aware of rising demand for fever & cold medication, will work to ensure supply for S'poreans

The public is advised to purchase from generic brands and buy only for their consumption.

December 21, 2022, 05:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.