IKEA S'pore to launch adorable CNY Rabbit buns & Prosperity Cat macarons on Jan. 3, 2023

We've had shark buns and turtle buns.

This time, to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, IKEA Singapore will have some very cute Rabbit buns.

These buns are filled with red bean filling and cost S$2.80 each.

From Jan. 3 to 23, IKEA's Swedish Restaurant will have new menu items, such as:

Half lobster and organic spaghetti with chilli crab sauce, S$15

5pcs pork dumpling, S$3

Plant-based golden fillet and fries, S$7

During the CNY period, the Swedish Food Market will also be selling some festive goods.

IKEA Family members get to enjoy special prices on these selected items, as detailed below:

Bak kwa (500g), S$23.80 (U.P. S$25.80)

Mandarin oranges (24 pcs), S$13.80 (U.P. S$14.80)

Prosperity Cat Macarons, S$4.80 (U.P. S$5.80)

New CNY collection and lion dances

In conjunction with the launch of its new food menu, IKEA will be launching a limited CNY collection, FÖSSTA, which includes rabbit designs and plum blossom prints on a variety of furniture and household items.

One adorable item in the collection is the bunny-shaped FÖSSTA cushion (S$23.90).

The new FÖSSTA limited collection launches in stores from the end of December 2022.

Additionally, from Jan. 28 to 29, shoppers can enjoy lion dance performances across all IKEA stores.

Top photo from IKEA and Deon Lim / Google Maps