ICA seizes some 30,000 e-vaporiser products in lorry full of frozen chicken nuggets at Tuas Checkpoint at 3am

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers siezed almost 30,000 e-vaporiser products as officers foiled a smuggling attempt at Tuas Checkpoint.

ICA posted on Facebook on Dec. 22 that a Malaysia-registered lorry was stopped for enhanced checks on Nov. 17 at 3am.

During the checks, ICA officers uncovered 2,600 e-vaporisers and 27,006 e-vaporiser refill pods concealed in various parts of the lorry cabin.

The lorry was carrying a consignment of frozen chicken nuggets.

Officers uncovered boxes wrapped in black trash bags in the driver's resting area.

More e-vaporiser products were found under the floorboard.

"All exhibits were seized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and investigations are ongoing," ICA said.

"As guardians of our borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore's borders safe and secure."

Since Feb. 1, 2018, e-vaporisers are strictly prohibited in Singapore.

HSA said on its website that any person who is convicted is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence.

