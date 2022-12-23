Back

ICA seizes some 30,000 e-vaporiser products in lorry full of frozen chicken nuggets at Tuas Checkpoint at 3am

ICA officers uncovered 2,600 e-vaporisers and 27,006 e-vaporiser refill pods.

Hannah Martens | December 23, 2022, 01:44 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers siezed almost 30,000 e-vaporiser products as officers foiled a smuggling attempt at Tuas Checkpoint.

ICA posted on Facebook on Dec. 22 that a Malaysia-registered lorry was stopped for enhanced checks on Nov. 17 at 3am.

During the checks, ICA officers uncovered 2,600 e-vaporisers and 27,006 e-vaporiser refill pods concealed in various parts of the lorry cabin.

The lorry was carrying a consignment of frozen chicken nuggets.

Officers uncovered boxes wrapped in black trash bags in the driver's resting area.

More e-vaporiser products were found under the floorboard.

"All exhibits were seized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and investigations are ongoing," ICA said.

"As guardians of our borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore's borders safe and secure."

Since Feb. 1, 2018, e-vaporisers are strictly prohibited in Singapore.

HSA said on its website that any person who is convicted is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence.

Top photos from ICA/Facebook and Unsplash

No matter the time of day, S’poreans order burgers, prata, & fried chicken: 2022 Grab Data

How Singaporeans ordered in 2022.

December 23, 2022, 01:23 PM

Afghans protest against Taliban’s uni ban on women, hold white papers up like Chinese protesters

In solidarity for women's rights.

December 23, 2022, 01:17 PM

Qantas flight from S'pore to London made emergency landing in Azerbaijan due to technical issue

The pilots made the emergency landing after they received an intermittent fault indicator in the cockpit.

December 23, 2022, 01:09 PM

Xiaxue gives honest take on Jay Chou's S'pore concert: He's 'super lazy' but still holds the best concerts

Another perspective.

December 23, 2022, 12:40 PM

FairPrice sets purchase limit of 4 units of Panadol & Nurofen products per customer

Feels like 2020 again.

December 23, 2022, 12:35 PM

Child stuck atop 3m watermelon structure at Tampines playground

Woman approaches with laundry pole.

December 23, 2022, 12:20 PM

At least 30 top medical graduates leave for S'pore every year: Former dean of Universiti Malaya

Brain drain.

December 23, 2022, 11:54 AM

Fifa investigating how Salt Bae made it onto pitch after World Cup final

Not even a footballer or Argentinian.

December 23, 2022, 11:24 AM

Chinese doctor collapsed from exhaustion amid China's Covid surge

No time for rest.

December 23, 2022, 11:12 AM

Holidays, savings, & bubble tea? How young S’poreans are spending their government cash payouts

Some young Singaporeans are more prudent than others.

December 23, 2022, 10:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.