ICA's new automated lanes allow clearance for wheelchair users, & up to 4 family members

The Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) introduced a new automated lane -- the Special Assistance Lane (SAL) -- at selected passenger halls in Changi Airport.

In a press release on Dec. 16, ICA said it aims to make automated clearance the norm at checkpoints.

The SAL will allow passengers with wheelchairs and family groups of up to four people to enjoy the convenience of automated immigration clearance.

Prior to the installation of the SAL, travellers using wheelchairs and family groups will need to use manual counters for immigration clearance.

With SAL, these travellers can now perform immigration self-clearance with their biometric identifiers, through cameras and biometric scanners performing iris and facial scans at the lanes.

If iris and facial scans are unsuccessful, fingerprints will be used as a secondary biometric identifier.

ICA said its officers will be at hand to provide assistance, and added that children below six years old will need to be assisted by an officer while at the new lanes.

Singapore is the first country in the world to introduce an automated lane that allows multiple travellers to perform self-immigration clearance as a group, said ICA.

More lanes to be installed

Currently, SALs can be found at Terminal 1 departure hall and Terminal 2 arrival and departure halls.

ICA said that it will progressively install these lanes at other Changi Airport Terminals, as well as the passenger halls at the land and sea checkpoints.

They are currently available to all Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders, and access will be extended to eligible foreign visitors from Mar. 2023.

The eligibility criteria for foreign visitors can be found at ICA's website.

ICA said that as more travellers use the automated lanes, ICA officers can be redeployed to take on enhanced job roles and focus more on border security functions such as profiling, assessment, and investigation work.

