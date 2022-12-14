Back

Hong Kong drops Covid-19 curbs for arrivals, scraps health app, loosens measures

Opening up.

Belmont Lay | December 14, 2022, 05:59 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Hong Kong has scrapped its Covid-19 app and the ban on arrivals visiting bars and restaurants within three days of arrival, after nearly three years of curbs, Reuters reported.

The announcement on Dec. 13 came after authorities in mainland China shut down an app for tracking domestic travel as Beijing moves away from its harsh “zero Covid” strategy.

Arrivals in Hong Kong from Wednesday, Dec. 14, will no longer receive an “amber” code barring them from some venues, the city's chief executive John Lee said, after considering the latest data and risks.

“The infection risk from imported cases is lower than the risk from local infections,” Lee said.

The news of a further loosening of Covid-19 curbs in the global financial hub is set to boost resumption of travel and business.

The amber code had limited access to bars and restaurants.

The rules have weighed on Hong Kong’s economy since early 2020.

Hong Kong’s tough pandemic restrictions have inflicted huge damage on the economy, which is heavily dependent on travel and trade.

The tough measures have decimated the tourism industry even though Hong Kong ended two-and-a-half years of mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals in September.

The curbs have lasted far longer than elsewhere.

Visitors have yet to return to the city in large numbers with daily arrivals currently hovering around 20,000 people, most of them Hong Kong residents.

This was compared with about 350,000 in November 2019.

Hong Kong still maintains the strictest pandemic rules outside mainland China, including mandatory face masks outside, multiple tests for arrivals, and a ban on gatherings of more than 12 people.

Top photo via Unsplash

Serangoon coffee shop charges S$0.50 for hot water, patrons bring tea leaves & cereal from home & occupy seats

Uniquely Singaporean.

December 14, 2022, 05:49 PM

Ex-sec school coach, 67, found guilty of kissing former student while they were alone in City Plaza

A judge found the man's testimony to be unreliable.

December 14, 2022, 05:47 PM

Bouldering noob tries to find out why it feels like everyone’s climbing in S’pore these days

No longer a niche, “extreme” sport.

December 14, 2022, 05:28 PM

PM Lee hails 'uniquely S'pore' submarines built in Germany, both countries reaffirm defence ties

To work together as strategic partners.

December 14, 2022, 05:02 PM

M'sian transport minister says 'third world' upkeep puts 'first class' transport system at risk

Echoing former PM Abdullah Badawi's comments in 2001.

December 14, 2022, 05:01 PM

Teong Tzen Wei smashes Asia's 50m fly record, could win 1st ever short course World Swimming Championships medal

Go, go, go, Teong Tzen Wei!

December 14, 2022, 04:47 PM

Migrant worker, 32, dies after being crushed by crane at Tengah, man, 45, arrested for negligence

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 14, 2022, 04:43 PM

Carousell shares excel sheet of laid off staff to help them find other jobs

Earlier in December, the company laid off 10 per cent of its workforce.

December 14, 2022, 04:39 PM

Lionel Messi confirms 2022 Qatar World Cup his last one

One last dance for the little man.

December 14, 2022, 04:00 PM

Taiwanese rush to show local bakery support after it says it's stopping pastry exports to China

Flooded with five-star reviews for their pineapple cakes.

December 14, 2022, 11:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.