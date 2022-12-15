Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in James Gunn's rebooted DC universe

A sad day for Henry Cavill fans, as the British actor confirmed on Instagram that he will not be returning in the role of Superman on Dec. 15.

The Enola Holmes star announced back in Oct. 2022 that he will be returning as Superman after making a cameo in DC's latest film, Black Adam.

This was followed by Cavill announcing his departure from Netflix series The Witcher in the role of Geralt of Rivia, presumably to focus on Superman.

Despite this, director James Gunn confirmed on Dec. 15 that the new direction that DC is going will not see Cavill play Superman.

Gunn, known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy films for Disney's Marvel, was recently named co-Chairman and CEO of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran.

Gunn and Safran will jointly oversee the creative direction of DC properties across film, animation and TV.

Gunn said that moving forward, they will be focusing more on Superman's earlier life, so perhaps we will be getting a younger Kryptonian on the big screens.

Gunn has also not ruled out the possibility of working with Cavill in the future, saying that he and Safran had a talk with Cavill and were "big fans".

Snyderverse done?

According to IGN, Gunn and Safran were looking to do away with the previously built Snyderverse, a fan term for the cinematic universe introduced in the "Man of Steel", "Batman vs Superman", "Aquaman", "Wonder Woman" and "Justice League" films.

With this news and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins confirming on Twitter that "Wonder Woman 3" will not be moving forward, the future of Snyderverse and DCU as a whole is up in the air.

Top photo via Wikimedia Commons and Pinterest