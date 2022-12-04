Back

M'sian PM Anwar Ibrahim wishes wife Wan Azizah happy 70th birthday, lovingly feeds her cake

Anwar said he was "forever grateful" to Wan Azizah who was "a patient, loving and devoted person, woman, and wife".

Tan Min-Wei | December 04, 2022, 04:31 PM

Events

Newly minted Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has wished his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail a happy 70th birthday.

Forever grateful

Wan Azizah celebrated her 70th birthday on Dec. 3, and her husband Anwar posted a loving message of appreciation on his Facebook page.

According to The Star, Anwar said that without Wan Azizah by his side he "would not have been able to undertake such a great responsibility at this time".

Calling Wan Azizah "a patient, loving and devoted person, woman, and wife", Anwar also said that she was "a mother who never gets tired of loving" and that he was "forever grateful".

Anwar and Wan Azizah have been married since 1980.

This sentiment was echoed by their daughters Nurul Izzah Anwar and Nurul Nuha Anwar.

Nurul Nuha shared a touching video of her parents sharing some cake.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nuhanwar (@nuhanwar)

Former DPMs

Anwar's wishes, while not particularly unusual, has the added novelty of having two former Deputy Prime Ministers in the same family, although Anwar has now surpassed that role.

Anwar was DPM as a member of Mahathir Mohamad's Barisan Nasional government until he fell from grace in 1998.

Imprisoned for crimes that Anwar said were politically motivated, Wan Azizah, who is a medical doctor by training, took up the role of party founder and opposition leader in his stead.

She founder Keadilan, which would eventually go on to become the bedrock of the Pakatan Harapan coalition that would finally unseat BN in 2018.

As part of the agreement that would make Mahathir PM again, with the understanding that the role would revert to Anwar after two years, it was Wan Azizah who would occupy PH's most senior role in the government, taking the role of DPM.

While she does not currently have a formal role in the new government, she recently won 6th parliamentary campaign to be Member of Parliament for Bandar Tun Razak.

Top image via Nuhanwar/Instagram & Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook

