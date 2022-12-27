7-Eleven S'pore selling Haidilao home bundle with everything you need for CNY reunion dinner from S$138

7-Eleven Singapore is collaborating with popular hotpot chain Haidilao this coming Chinese New Year.

Haidilao at home

Customers can have a taste of Haidilao at home with these pre-order sets.

Happiness Bundle (S$138)

The bundle includes Iberico pork collar, marinated chicken slices, chicken breast and marinated fish slices, prawn paste, and a vegetable platter.

One can also dip these items in the hotpot dipping sauce.

It comes with Haidilao's exclusive Sichuan pickle and collagen soup bases, which are typically only available when dining at the restaurant.

This bundle is recommended for up to four pax.

Harmony Bundle (S$168)

The more premium bundle has heartier cuts of items including beef short plate, beef striploin and vegetables.

There's also Iberico pork collar roll, rolled lamb shoulders, marinated fish, prawn paste and hotpot dipping sauce.

Just like the Happiness Bundle, this bundle also comes with Sichuan pickle and collagen soup bases.

This bundle is recommended for up to six pax.

Electrical appliances

One can also order some electrical appliances to go with the steamboat bundles, including a two-litre electric multi-cooker (S$11.90) and a two-in-one BBQ steamboat (S$39.90).

Pre-order from Dec. 21

The hotpot bundles are available for pre-order from Dec. 21, 2022 till Jan. 13, 2023.

These are the delivery dates that you can choose from:

Jan. 21 to 24

Jan. 28 to 29

Feb. 4 to 5

Orders can be made at any 7-Eleven outlet and the orders will be sent to the customer's preferred address.

Mahjong tiles

For the festive season, 7-Eleven is also offering mahjong tiles set (S$49.90) and a poker chip set (S$39.90) which has 300 chips.

You can find more details here:

Top image by Mandy How, Cheen. T via Four Square, and 7-Eleven Singapore, for illustration purposes only.