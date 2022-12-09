S'pore GrabFood customer says deliverywoman hurled racial slurs at him for not responding to texts & calls about address

A man in Singapore has taken to Facebook to claim that a GrabFood delivery personnel had hurled racist slurs at him while carrying out a delivery.

The incident took place on Dec. 7, on the man's birthday.

The post on Dec. 8 recounted what had apparently transpired that led to the unsavoury experience, when the man was sent a box of cupcakes as a surprise by a friend.

What happened

The recipient of the food delivery order wrote in his post that the GrabFood delivery personnel showed up at his door and "threw the whole box of cupcakes onto my shoe rack table outside my house".

The woman then allegedly said the man was "rude" and used racial slurs, and accused him of not knowing how to answer phone calls.

Continued shouting

Stunned by the outburst, the customer then asked the woman what was the issue.

However, he claimed she continued to shout and hurl vulgarities and made "racist remarks" while walking past three of his neighbours' units, within earshot of the occupants inside.

Called friend to ask what happened

The man said he was angered by the outbursts and called his friend who had placed the order of cupcakes as a surprise to inform her about what had happened.

According to the man, his friend was in a meeting online and had missed two of three phone calls by the delivery personnel.

The delivery personnel also allegedly shouted at the man's friend to demand to know the unit's address or if the recipient could head down to the ground floor to pick up the food.

The delivery personnel also allegedly told the man's friend she had other orders to fulfil.

Address listed in notes

According to the man's friend, the exact address and unit number were provided in the note's section of the electronic order chit.

A screenshot of the note was also put up in the man's Facebook post as proof.

Used slang and slurs repeatedly

The man added that he was angered as the delivery personnel had used a slang that sounded like she was mocking him, but went overboard when she wrote in the chat: "dah [slur]... [slur] jugak nak suruh kita call"

This translates to, "you already a [slur]… [slur] already still want to order us to call (you)".

The man likened the use of the racial slur to the "N-word" racial epithet.

Wants Grab to intervene

In his post, the man said he would make a police report unless the woman apologises or if Grab does not provide an update.

He wrote that he hopes Grab "would do something about this like teaching her how to deliver a service".

He also explained that the outbursts were uncalled for:

"Even if my friend had not answered the call, the unit number was already mentioned in the notes. And even then no matter what, the delivery lady could always complain to Grab about this instead of surprising me with such a service delivery and being all so racist about it."

He added: "I have received delivery from my friend this same way, a number of times before and had no issues with it."

Grab's response

Grab responded in the comments section of the post on Dec. 9.

An representative commenting using the official Grab account wrote:

Hi Amritpal, we're truly sorry for the unpleasant experience you had with our delivery-partner. As shared via call, our partner quality team has been alerted and necessary steps will be taken to address this. -Kim

Mothership has reached out to Grab separately for a statement.

Top photos via Facebook & Unsplash