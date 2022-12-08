Back

Gordon Ramsay shows up at his own Bar & Grill restaurant in KL, M'sia

Spot check.

Nixon Tan | December 08, 2022, 04:39 PM

Fancy having a meal at a Gordon Ramsay restaurant and Gordon Ramsay personally showing up?

That was what one diner recently experienced when the famous British chef showed up at his own Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill at Sunway Resort, Petaling Jaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The @foodie TikTok account caught the moment on camera from the perspective of the diner.

@foodieGordon Ramsay spotted at his restaurant in KL♬ original sound - Foodie

The person striding through the restaurant was none other than stern-faced Ramsay dressed in his signature black t-shirt and grey pants.

The short 5-second clip was posted on Dec. 7.

Ramsay, 56, was seen accompanied by a woman believed to be part of his entourage. 

As he walked past the person filming, he acknowledged the individual behind the camera with a polite "Good evening, hello".

The person behind the camera could only reply with a meek "Hi", obviously at a loss for words.

Reason for his visit?

While the video did not reveal much, many commenters were speculating why Ramsay flew halfway around the world to go to Malaysia.

Some of them opined he was there for a routine spot check.

Photo from TikTok/@foodie

Photo from TikTok/@foodie

While others believed that the kitchen staff could be in trouble.

Photo from TikTok/@foodie

Photo from TikTok/@foodie

Kitchen Nightmares episode, anyone?

Background

A world famous chef, Ramsay catapulted to worldwide notoriety as a result of his television series Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, where he is defined by his bluntness, fiery temper, strict demeanour, and frequent use of profanities.

However, he has often shown his gentler side, as seen by his treatment towards service staff on Kitchen Nightmares and during his stints on MasterChef and MasterChef Junior, where he is generally more mellow.

As of September 2022, Ramsay owns 58 restaurants, under 26 different names, according to Parade.

Ramsay currently has seven Michelin Stars, but had a total of 17 at one point in his career.

His signature restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, has three Michelin stars, which were awarded in 2001 and are still held till this day.

Top photo via TikTok/@foodie

