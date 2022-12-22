Japan’s Ghibli Park to start selling tickets via official English website on Jan. 10, 2023

Ghibli Park, located in the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagoya, will open its ticket sales to international visitors on Jan. 10 2023, from 2pm (Japan Standard Time) through its official international site, for the visiting period between Mar. 15 and Apr. 30, 2023.

Only main area open to international visitors

The Studio Ghibli-themed park has been open to visitors since Nov. 1, but tickets were initially only available through a lottery system via its official Japanese website.

After the lottery, first-come-first-served limited tickets are available for purchase through Lawson’s Boo-Woo Tickets service or an accommodation package deal by JTB travel agency, according to Timeout.

The international site updated on Dec. 20 that it will start selling tickets for “Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse”, which is one of the three areas open at the park.

This is Ghibli Park’s main attraction area where there are three exhibition rooms, a souvenir shop, restaurants and a warehouse that displays previous Ghibli exhibitions.

International ticketing details for the other two areas, namely “Hill of Youth” and “Dondoko”, have yet to be announced.

Ticketing details

Entry times are limited, with 12pm being the only entry time available for now.

Ticket prices will be the same as the ones offered via the Japanese website, priced at 2,000 yen (S$20.43) for adults and 1,000 yen (S$10.22) for children aged four to 12 on weekdays.

On weekends, ticket prices would be 2,500 yen (S$25.54) and 1,250 yen (S$12.77) respectively.

Advanced booking is required and would be specific to the date and time chosen.

