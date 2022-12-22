Back

Japan’s Ghibli Park to start selling tickets via official English website on Jan. 10, 2023

Good news for Ghibli fans.

Yen Zhi Yi | December 22, 2022, 06:51 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Ghibli Park, located in the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagoya, will open its ticket sales to international visitors on Jan. 10 2023, from 2pm (Japan Standard Time) through its official international site, for the visiting period between Mar. 15 and Apr. 30, 2023.

Only main area open to international visitors

The Studio Ghibli-themed park has been open to visitors since Nov. 1, but tickets were initially only available through a lottery system via its official Japanese website.

After the lottery, first-come-first-served limited tickets are available for purchase through Lawson’s Boo-Woo Tickets service or an accommodation package deal by JTB travel agency, according to Timeout.

The international site updated on Dec. 20 that it will start selling tickets for “Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse”, which is one of the three areas open at the park.

This is Ghibli Park’s main attraction area where there are three exhibition rooms, a souvenir shop, restaurants and a warehouse that displays previous Ghibli exhibitions.

Image via Getty/Tomohiro Ohsumi

Image via Getty/Tomohiro Ohsumi

Image via Getty/Tomohiro Ohsumi

International ticketing details for the other two areas, namely “Hill of Youth” and “Dondoko”, have yet to be announced.

Ticketing details

Entry times are limited, with 12pm being the only entry time available for now.

Ticket prices will be the same as the ones offered via the Japanese website, priced at 2,000 yen (S$20.43) for adults and 1,000 yen (S$10.22) for children aged four to 12 on weekdays.

On weekends, ticket prices would be 2,500 yen (S$25.54) and 1,250 yen (S$12.77) respectively.

Advanced booking is required and would be specific to the date and time chosen.

Related articles

Top image via Studio Ghibli

Residents in Yio Chu Kang private housing estate spend S$50,000 to put up Christmas deco to match Orchard light-up

Take that, Orchard.

December 22, 2022, 06:43 PM

Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park very crowded during year-end holiday season

Is water wet?

December 22, 2022, 06:42 PM

Banoffee pie & elf’s candy spaghetti: we recreated famous foods from our favourite Christmas movies

Get your stomach into the Christmas spirit, or vice versa.

December 22, 2022, 06:12 PM

Woman, 56, allegedly fled S'pore after O-Level exam cheating scheme, wanted by Interpol

An arrest warrant has been issued for Poh Yuan Nie when she failed to turn up in court to begin her jail term.

December 22, 2022, 05:44 PM

China reduces 1 Covid death count as they are only counting those who die of respiratory failure

Limiting diagnosis of death from COVID.

December 22, 2022, 05:20 PM

4-year-old has 'serious adverse effects' after using rash cream from makeshift stall in Eunos

The child was taken to a hospital.

December 22, 2022, 04:08 PM

Argentina goalie Emi Martinez slammed again for carrying doll with Kylian Mbappe's face

Slammed for trolling.

December 22, 2022, 04:04 PM

Jackson Wang says 'really cannot lah' after S'pore fan asks for tattoo design

"Reaaaaally cannot," he said.

December 22, 2022, 03:40 PM

S'pore woman, 32, arrested for allegedly splashing alcohol at police officers during ZoukOut

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 22, 2022, 03:32 PM

South Korean PM Han Duck-soo caught jaywalking while visiting Itaewon memorial, reported to police

Not the first time he was caught up in controversy.

December 22, 2022, 02:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.