Man, 43, arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing into Geylang lok lok place

A black car crashed into a storefront along Geylang Road in the wee hours of Dec. 14.

The driver was arrested and a 32-year-old male shop assistant was conveyed to the hospital.

Videos of the accident's aftermath were circulated online.

The videos

A TikTok video showed that the car had driven up the pavement, and into tables, chairs and a food cart placed in front of HENG LOK LOK, which is located in Pavilion Square.

It appeared to have also gone through the store's glass doors.

In another video, the police were spotted at the scene.

Police statement

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were alerted to an accident where a car collided into the rear of a taxi and subsequently hit a shopfront along 345 Geylang Road on Dec. 14 at about 1:20am.

A 32-year-old male shop assistant was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The 43-year-old male car driver was arrested for suspected drink driving and careless driving causing hurt, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Images via windsorarmstrong and drink driving/TikTok