Back

Man, 43, arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing into Geylang lok lok place

A shop assistant was injured and conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Alfie Kwa | December 14, 2022, 09:23 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A black car crashed into a storefront along Geylang Road in the wee hours of Dec. 14.

The driver was arrested and a 32-year-old male shop assistant was conveyed to the hospital.

Videos of the accident's aftermath were circulated online.

The videos

A TikTok video showed that the car had driven up the pavement, and into tables, chairs and a food cart placed in front of HENG LOK LOK, which is located in Pavilion Square.

It appeared to have also gone through the store's glass doors.

In another video, the police were spotted at the scene.

Police statement

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were alerted to an accident where a car collided into the rear of a taxi and subsequently hit a shopfront along 345 Geylang Road on Dec. 14 at about 1:20am.

A 32-year-old male shop assistant was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The 43-year-old male car driver was arrested for suspected drink driving and careless driving causing hurt, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Images via windsorarmstrong and drink driving/TikTok

SIA extends expiry dates for KrisFlyer miles, elite memberships & milestone rewards

Don't forget to use your miles.

December 15, 2022, 01:22 AM

Operator of illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East fined S$3,500

They were operating without a valid temporary fair permit.

December 15, 2022, 12:06 AM

Ho Ching: Buying an HDB flat akin to paying same rent without inflation in advance for decades

The amount one needs to pay for housing can be held constant over long periods of time.

December 14, 2022, 08:59 PM

MRT lady who made racist comments acquitted of all charges after being assessed to have delusionary disorder

AGC said that the lady's disorder caused her to be impaired in her social judgment and accentuated any prejudice that she may have against others.

December 14, 2022, 08:27 PM

1,335 trips on Thomson-East Coast Line erroneously overcharged S$0.06

Affected commuters will either be automatically refunded or issued e-vouchers.

December 14, 2022, 08:00 PM

Anwar wants 'meaningful' talks with S'pore over Pedra Branca

The sovereignty of Pedra Branca is considered by Singapore to be already settled.

December 14, 2022, 07:13 PM

Morocco only conceded 1 goal this 2022 World Cup so far -- an own goal

Will France be able to break the Moroccan defence?

December 14, 2022, 06:57 PM

Taiwan team waving Taiwan flag in breakdancing event apparently caused China team to quit

A matter of national sovereignty for the Chinese team.

December 14, 2022, 06:38 PM

Hong Kong drops Covid-19 curbs for arrivals, scraps health app, loosens measures

Opening up.

December 14, 2022, 05:59 PM

Serangoon coffee shop charges S$0.50 for hot water, patrons bring tea leaves & cereal from home & occupy seats

Uniquely Singaporean.

December 14, 2022, 05:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.