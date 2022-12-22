Back

Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park very crowded during year-end holiday season

Is water wet?

Belmont Lay | December 22, 2022, 06:42 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Is Genting Highlands crowded during the year-end holiday season?

Is it packed with families who have their children in tow to experience temperate climate conditions in Malaysia?

Will there be long queues at places of interest, theme park rides, and attractions?

Are people all holidaying at the same time after a bruising pandemic that has kept travel at bay for more than two years?

Is water wet?

Yes, Genting Highlands crowded during peak season

One TikToker from Singapore found out the hard way when he was at the Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park in Genting Highlands.

He documented the crowds in a TikTok on Dec. 14, where scenes of people shuffling along, shoulder to shoulder, appeared to be the norm.

Calling the scene a "super human jam", the video said: "If you are planning to go Genting, please think twice. Now people mountain people sea. Sibeh many people. Every rides all super long queue."

The TikTok attributed the crowds to the year-end holiday season.

Some of the people seen in the video appeared to have been queuing to enter a venue.

Many of the adults were seen with children with them.

@bibipew SUPER HUMAN JAM AT SKYWORLDS RESORT WORLD GENTING 云顶户外主题乐园 云顶高原 🇲🇾🎢🎡🎠🎪🏰 #云顶天城世界主题乐园 #云顶户外主题乐园 #云顶天城世界主题乐园门票 # #firstworldhotel #第一世界酒店 #indoorthemepark #arcade #旅行 #云顶赌场 #云顶 #云顶世界 #firstworldhotel #云顶高原 #skyworlds #gentingskyworlds #gentingskyway #cablecar #sg #travel #fypsg #my #gentingthemepark #gentingskyworlds #gentingoutdoorthemepark #gentinghighlands #genting #skycasino ♬ original sound - ⭐️Bibipew⭐️🐧👍👍👍

How to avoid disappointment

Some of the commonly cited ways to avoid disappointment at Genting Highlands include not visiting the tourist attraction during peak season, being mentally prepared for the wet season when inclement weather is expected, as well as checking details beforehand, such as whether rides and attractions are undergoing planned closure.

And prepare for the unexpected.

Top photos via bibipew TikTok

Residents in Yio Chu Kang private housing estate spend S$50,000 to put up Christmas deco to match Orchard light-up

Take that, Orchard.

December 22, 2022, 06:43 PM

Banoffee pie & elf’s candy spaghetti: we recreated famous foods from our favourite Christmas movies

Get your stomach into the Christmas spirit, or vice versa.

December 22, 2022, 06:12 PM

Woman, 56, allegedly fled S'pore after O-Level exam cheating scheme, wanted by Interpol

An arrest warrant has been issued for Poh Yuan Nie when she failed to turn up in court to begin her jail term.

December 22, 2022, 05:44 PM

China reduces 1 Covid death count as they are only counting those who die of respiratory failure

Limiting diagnosis of death from COVID.

December 22, 2022, 05:20 PM

4-year-old has 'serious adverse effects' after using rash cream from makeshift stall in Eunos

The child was taken to a hospital.

December 22, 2022, 04:08 PM

Argentina goalie Emi Martinez slammed again for carrying doll with Kylian Mbappe's face

Slammed for trolling.

December 22, 2022, 04:04 PM

Jackson Wang says 'really cannot lah' after S'pore fan asks for tattoo design

"Reaaaaally cannot," he said.

December 22, 2022, 03:40 PM

S'pore woman, 32, arrested for allegedly splashing alcohol at police officers during ZoukOut

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 22, 2022, 03:32 PM

South Korean PM Han Duck-soo caught jaywalking while visiting Itaewon memorial, reported to police

Not the first time he was caught up in controversy.

December 22, 2022, 02:26 PM

S'pore family stuck in 7-hour-jam along Woodlands Causeway on Monday night, reach home at 4am

Aiyo.

December 22, 2022, 01:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.