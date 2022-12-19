99% of 2022 GCE ’N’ Level candidates receive N(A) & N(T) certificates: MOE & SEAB

Candidates who sat for the 2022 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education (GCE) Normal (Academic) (N(A)) and Normal (Technical) (N(T)) Level Examinations received their results today (Dec. 19).

According to a joint press release by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examination and Assessment Board (SEAB), 9,000 secondary four N(A) students and 4,414 secondary four N(T) students sat for the exams.

8,955 (99.5 per cent) N(A) candidates received the GCE N(A) Level certificate, and 4,324 (98.0 percent) N(T) candidates received the GCE N(T) Level certificate.

51.9 per cent of the candidates from the N(A) course sat for selected subjects in the GCE O-Level examinations.

Schools use a combination of their GCE N(A)-Level and O-Level preliminary examination results into consideration when determining their eligibility for progression to Secondary 5 N(A) or post-secondary pathways, said MOE and SEAB.

Options for N(A) and N(T) students

The press release also outlined options for both N(A) and N(T) students.

N(A) students can either progress to Secondary 5, apply for the Direct Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP), or apply for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP).

N(T) students who scored a Grade A for both English Language and Mathematics, and Grade B or better for one of their other subjects at the GCE N(T)-Level examination may laterally transfer to Secondary 4 N(A).

Students from both the N(A) and N(T) courses who have completed their secondary education may apply for further studies through ITE's two-year Nitec or three-year Higher Nitec programmes.

Progression to Secondary 5

Out of the 9,000 students that took the N(A) course, 78.4 per cent of them are eligible to progress to Secondary 5 N(A), with an aggregate score of 19 points or less in English Language, Mathematics and the best three other subjects (ELMAB3).

Candidates must also have at least scored a Grade 5 or lower for the subjects used in the computation of ELMAB3.

Direct Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme

Some Secondary 4 N(A) students who sat for the GCE N(A)-Level examinations in 2022 as school candidates may be able to apply for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP).

They must have scored a raw aggregate score of 19 points or less in ELMAB3, and met subject-specific entry requirements for their chosen course.

Under the DPP, students will be enrolled in a two-year Higher Nitec programme at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

DPP students who successfully complete their Higher Nitec course and attain a stipulated minimum qualifying Grade Point Average (GPA) are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course mapped to their Higher Nitec course.

According to MOE and SEAB, about 1,200 DPP places will be offered across all three ITE Colleges, and applications open on Dec. 19, 2022.

More information on the DPP is available here.

Polytechnic Foundation Programme

Secondary 4 N(A) students who sat for the GCE N(A)-Level examinations in 2022 as school candidates may also be eligible to apply for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP).

They can apply if they scored a raw ELMAB3 aggregate of 12 points or lower, and met subject-specific entry requirements for their chosen course.

Polytechnics will offer about 1,500 PFP places in total, with applications opening in January 2023, on the day that O-Level examination results are released.

MOE and SEAB said students who intend to apply for PFP will still have to progress to Secondary 5 on Jan. 3, 2023 as all PFP-bound students are required to attend their Secondary 5 N(A) classes up till Jan. 27, 2023, the last Friday of January 2023.

More information can be found here.

Institute of Technical Education

Students from both the N(A) and N(T) courses who have completed their secondary education may apply for further studies through ITE's two-year Nitec or three-year Higher Nitec programmes.

More information on courses offered by ITE can be found here.

Education and Career Guidance (ECG) services

MOE and SEAB encouraged all candidates to explore the range of education and career pathways available to them so that they are able to make informed decisions about their next steps.

They can refer to the following two websites for more information:

MOE's CourseFinder (https://www.moe.gov.sg/coursefinder) for offerings and courses of polytechnics and ITEs.

MySkillsFuture (myskillsfuture.gov.sg/content/student/en/secondary.html) for career and education pathways.

Candidates may also consult their teachers or ECG Counsellors in their respective secondary schools about their next steps.

Candidates can also make an appointment for counselling with an ECG Counsellor from ECG Centre at MOE via phone (6831 1420), email ([email protected]) or website (https://moeecg.appointeze.com/onlinelink/MOEECGCentre).

The MOE ECG Centre will offer counselling from 9am to 5pm from Dec. 12, 2022 to Dec. 24, 2022.

Related story

Top photo via Facebook/MOE