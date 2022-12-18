Back

Bukit Timah CC serves free prata, satay & ice cream to residents watching World Cup finals

Whether you are team Argentina or France, we are all team prata.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 18, 2022, 11:48 PM

All eyes are on the ongoing FIFA World Cup finals which started at 11pm on Dec. 18 (Singapore time).

Besides the much-anticipated game between Argentina and France, some residents were drawn to watch the match live at the community centres/clubs (CC) for other good reasons.

Bukit Timah residents, for example, treated themselves to a good supper as well.

Freshly made pratas and satays were served to spectators at Bukit Timah Community Club.

Here are some videos shared by a Mothership reader on the night of Dec. 18:

Video by Mothership reader.

Video by Mothership reader.

There's also ice cream:

Photo by Mothership reader.

The supper isn't just a finals special. Pratas and ice cream were also served at previous screenings, according to eBukitTimah Facebook.

Several other CCs are also screening the last World Cup match and if you are interested to soak in the atmosphere with other football fans, it's not too late.

Here's a list of places that are screening the match tonight:

Top image by Mothership reader's videos

