France advances to 2022 FIFA World Cup final after beating Morocco 2-0

Another World Cup final for France.

Syahindah Ishak | December 15, 2022, 06:55 AM

Events

Defending champions France has defeated Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will advance to the finals.

First half

France took an early lead in the first half via a goal from left-back Theo Hernández in the fifth minute of the game.

French striker Olivier Giroud nearly doubled his team's lead, but his shot came off the post.

Morocco, however, continued to push forward and bagged a few attempts on goal.

Centre-back Jawad El Yamiq nearly scored an equaliser with a bicycle kick, but his effort was saved by French keeper and captain Hugo Lloris.

The score remained at 1-0 to France at half time.

Second half

Both sides saw a couple of promising chances in the second half, but it was France who found the back of the net yet again.

In the 79th minute, French striker Randal Kolo Muani, who was substituted about a minute prior, slotted the ball past Moroccan keeper Yassine Bounou, doubling his side's score.

Even after six minutes of added time, Morocco failed to score a goal.

France won the match with a scoreline of 2-0.

With this win, France will face Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.

Top images via FIFA World Cup/Twitter.

